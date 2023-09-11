Maisha ya Jiji

Hifadhidata ya Muundo wa Dijiti wa Svalbox: Kufungua Maajabu ya Kijiolojia ya Svalbard

ByGabriel Botha

Septemba 11, 2023
The Svalbard archipelago, located in the Arctic Circle, is a remote and challenging region for geoscientists to study. However, the newly introduced Svalbox Digital Model Database (DMDb) is changing the game by providing freely accessible digital outcrop models (DOMs) and geoscientific data of this geologically diverse area.

Digital outcrop models are three-dimensional representations of geologic outcrops that have revolutionized the way geoscientists work. The Svalbox DMDb integrates these models with other data, including 3D drone footage, to create a comprehensive resource for researchers, educators, and industry professionals.

What sets the Svalbox DMDb apart is its adherence to FAIR principles, making the data findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable. Each entry in the database includes both raw input and processed output data, and is assigned a DOI for traceability and citation purposes.

The database is the result of years of work and iterations by researchers such as Peter Betlem, who recognized the need for a digital infrastructure to archive the vast amount of drone data collected during field campaigns. The Svalbox DMDb not only supports research but also serves as a valuable teaching aid, allowing scientists to explore inaccessible sites and prepare for expeditions.

The database has already led to collaborations and publications, demonstrating its importance as a resource for scientific research. The Svalbox DMDb preserves the changing Arctic landscape and its geological potential, providing valuable insights for future generations.

One remarkable feature highlighted in the Geosphere paper is the Festningen profile, Svalbard’s only geotope. This profile offers a journey through 400 million years of geologic history, allowing researchers to walk back in time and study vertical stratigraphy.

Overall, the Svalbox DMDb is unlocking the geological wonders of Svalbard, enabling geoscientists to study and understand this unique region. With its expanding collection of digital outcrop models, the database is poised to continue playing a vital role in scientific research and education.

Vyanzo:
– Geosphere article: “Digitizing the igneous intrusion at Hyperittfossen (Svalbox DOM 2020-0006)”
– Geological Society of America

