Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Habari

How Davina McCall Keeps Looking Younger Than Ever

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septemba 11, 2023
How Davina McCall Keeps Looking Younger Than Ever

Davina McCall is known for her youthful appearance and undeniable energy, and many people wonder how she manages to look younger than ever. Despite being in the public eye for nearly 30 years, Davina seems to be aging backwards.
One of her secrets to defying age is her skincare routine. Davina keeps it relatively simple, using affordable products that can be found in supermarkets and high street stores. She swears by Garnier’s Micellar water to cleanse and remove makeup gently. She follows this with a toner by Dr Frances Prenna Jones called Formula 2006, which is ideal for her oily skin. Her skincare ritual is completed with Garnier’s “luxurious” Ultra-lift night cream and SPF50 sunscreen.
When it comes to makeup, Davina prefers a natural look. She often uses products from Trinny Woodall’s range, Trinny London, including their BFF De-Stress cream for light coverage. Basic mascara, Clinique’s Chubby stick lipsticks, and a touch of blush complete her fresh-faced look.
Davina’s luscious hair has become a trademark part of her image. She dyes her locks herself at home and never allows her hair to air dry, opting for a blow dry with a good brush.
Fitness plays a significant role in Davina’s youthful appearance. She advocates for regular exercise and believes it is the key to youth. Davina incorporates a variety of activities into her routine, such as brisk dog walks, runs, Pilates, boxing classes, and weight training. She even has ten-minute arm workouts available on her website.
Davina follows a sugar-free diet, which contributes to her overall health. She has overcome past struggles with anorexia and addiction and now prioritizes her well-being.
In conclusion, Davina McCall’s anti-aging secrets include a fuss-free skincare routine, natural makeup, well-styled hair, regular exercise, and a sugar-free diet. Her commitment to taking care of herself inside and out is what keeps her looking younger than ever.
Vyanzo:
- Sun
- Kioo

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kurasa Post

Habari

Darubini ya Anga ya James Webb Inathibitisha Vipimo vya Hubble vya Kiwango cha Upanuzi wa Ulimwengu.

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Habari

Kujitayarisha kwa ajili ya Misheni ya Artemi III: Kuchunguza Upande wa Giza wa Mwezi

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Habari

Baldur's Gate 3 Inaacha Ufikiaji wa Mapema kwenye Mac kwa Usaidizi Kamili

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ulikosa

Teknolojia

Jinsi ya Kupata Basculin yenye Milia Nyeupe na Basculegion katika Pokemon Scarlet na Violet

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Kila kitu Unachohitaji Kujua Kuhusu Yai la Siri la Jacq kwenye Pokemon Scarlet na Violet: Mask ya Teal

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Habari

Darubini ya Anga ya James Webb Inathibitisha Vipimo vya Hubble vya Kiwango cha Upanuzi wa Ulimwengu.

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Mshawishi wa Australia anakabiliwa na upinzani kwa taarifa yenye utata juu ya ugonjwa

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni