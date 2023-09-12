Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Teknolojia

IBM Inapanua Ushirikiano na Bidhaa za Parle ili Kuendesha Ubadilishaji Dijitali

ByRobert Andrew

Septemba 12, 2023
IBM Inapanua Ushirikiano na Bidhaa za Parle ili Kuendesha Ubadilishaji Dijitali

IBM has announced an expansion of its partnership with Parle Products, a leading biscuit brand in India, to accelerate the company’s digital transformation journey. By leveraging cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, Parle has been able to improve operational efficiencies and optimize overall IT infrastructure.

Prior to their collaboration with IBM in 2014, Parle faced challenges in their intricate supply and distribution network due to non-differentiated strategies across products and channels. This led to service-level limitations and increased costs. However, with the support of IBM Consulting, Parle has successfully reduced sourcing costs, enhanced sales forecast accuracy, and lowered the cost to serve.

Sanjay Joshi, CIO of Parle Products, expressed his optimism about the partnership, stating, “With IBM Consulting, we are poised to unlock newer avenues of growth and remain at the forefront of industry evolution.” The collaboration with IBM has helped Parle streamline numerous functions, including procurement transformation, supply chain evolution, and HR transformation.

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner of IBM Consulting in India and South Asia, highlighted the importance of leveraging cloud and AI technologies in today’s competitive business landscape. He emphasized that these transformative technologies are essential for meeting customer demands and improving the overall business operations.

By leveraging IBM’s cloud and AI capabilities, Parle Products has been able to drive digital transformation and achieve operational excellence. With this partnership, Parle aims to further enhance its market presence and create new opportunities for growth.

Vyanzo:
- IBM
– Parle Products

Ufafanuzi:
– Cloud: Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services, including storage, servers, databases, software, and analytics over the internet.
– Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is a branch of computer science that aims to develop machines capable of performing tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as speech recognition, decision-making, and problem-solving.

Note: This article was written based on information from the source article and additional information provided by the assistant. No direct URLs were included, and any quotes from the original article were paraphrased.

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolojia

Mustakabali wa Ugunduzi wa Chini ya Maji: Undani Usio na Ramani na Vyombo vya chini vya maji vinavyoendeshwa na AI

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolojia

Benki ya Wio Yazindua Programu ya Kibinafsi ya Wio ili Kusaidia Wateja wa Rejareja

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ulikosa

Bilim

Wasanii wa Stone Age Walionyesha Nyimbo za Kina za Wanadamu na Wanyama katika Sanaa ya Rock ya Namibia

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Habari

Baldur's Gate 3 Inaacha Ufikiaji wa Mapema kwenye Mac kwa Usaidizi Kamili

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Mustakabali wa Ugunduzi wa Chini ya Maji: Undani Usio na Ramani na Vyombo vya chini vya maji vinavyoendeshwa na AI

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni