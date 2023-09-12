Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Teknolojia

Oppo kutoa Ubadilishaji Betri Bila Malipo kwa Watumiaji

ByRobert Andrew

Septemba 12, 2023
Oppo kutoa Ubadilishaji Betri Bila Malipo kwa Watumiaji

Oppo is reportedly planning to introduce a new battery replacement service for its users, allowing them to get their smartphone batteries replaced for free if needed. The first device to benefit from this initiative is said to be the Oppo A2 Pro 5G, which is expected to launch in the Chinese market on September 15.

According to prominent tipsters Digital Chat Station and Whylab, Oppo will offer free battery replacements within a four-year timeframe. If the battery health percentage drops below 80 percent during this period, Oppo will replace the battery under the after-sales service. This policy is expected to be announced alongside the launch of the Oppo A2 Pro 5G.

The Oppo A2 Pro 5G has been the subject of rumors and speculation for some time. Previous leaks suggest that the device will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and will come in various RAM and storage options, including 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The smartphone is also said to have a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. Furthermore, it is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The battery replacement service is a welcome addition for Oppo users, providing them with peace of mind knowing that their device’s battery can be replaced free of charge if needed. It remains to be seen if this service will be extended to other Oppo devices in the future.

Sources: [Digital Chat Station, Whylab]

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolojia

Mustakabali wa Ugunduzi wa Chini ya Maji: Undani Usio na Ramani na Vyombo vya chini vya maji vinavyoendeshwa na AI

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolojia

Benki ya Wio Yazindua Programu ya Kibinafsi ya Wio ili Kusaidia Wateja wa Rejareja

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ulikosa

Bilim

Wasanii wa Stone Age Walionyesha Nyimbo za Kina za Wanadamu na Wanyama katika Sanaa ya Rock ya Namibia

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Habari

Baldur's Gate 3 Inaacha Ufikiaji wa Mapema kwenye Mac kwa Usaidizi Kamili

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Mustakabali wa Ugunduzi wa Chini ya Maji: Undani Usio na Ramani na Vyombo vya chini vya maji vinavyoendeshwa na AI

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni