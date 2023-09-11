Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Teknolojia

Michezo ya PlayStation Plus Septemba Imefichuliwa: NieR Replicant, Star Ocean, na Mengineyo

ByRobert Andrew

Septemba 11, 2023
Michezo ya PlayStation Plus Septemba Imefichuliwa: NieR Replicant, Star Ocean, na Mengineyo

The lineup of PlayStation Plus free games for September has been revealed, and it includes some highly anticipated titles. The information comes from reliable source Dealabs, known for leaking game lists in advance. These games are expected to be available from September 19th, but the official confirmation is still pending.

One of the standout titles in the lineup is NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, which has been praised as a “safe choice for fans” in Eurogamer’s review. The game features multiple endings that require players to replay sections, although some may find this repetitive. Nevertheless, it has been well-received by players and critics alike.

Another noteworthy game is Unpacking, which has garnered much acclaim since its release. It won Game of the Year at the Indie Live Expo awards and received the BAFTA for Best Narrative in 2022. Eurogamer’s former editor-in-chief Martin described Unpacking as “an irresistible thing” and praised its unique and human storytelling.

Alongside NieR Replicant and Unpacking, the September lineup also includes Star Ocean The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. These titles offer a diverse range of genres and gameplay experiences for players to enjoy.

However, it’s worth noting that these releases come after Sony’s announcement of a global price increase for PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Subscribers in the UK now have to pay £59.99 for 12 months of PlayStation Plus Essential, with price hikes for Extra and Extra Premium subscriptions as well.

Overall, the September lineup of PlayStation Plus games offers a mix of highly anticipated titles and critically acclaimed experiences. Whether you’re a fan of action RPGs, narrative-driven games, or strategy simulations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Vyanzo:

Dealabs – reliable source for leaked game lists

Eurogamer – review and opinions on NieR Replicant and Unpacking

Indie Live Expo awards – recognition for Unpacking

BAFTA – award for Best Narrative for Unpacking

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Teknolojia

Mshawishi wa Australia anakabiliwa na upinzani kwa taarifa yenye utata juu ya ugonjwa

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolojia

Nintendo Direct Inafichua Super Mario Bros Wonder: Plot, Worlds, Characters, Power-Ups, na Tarehe ya Kutolewa

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolojia

Chaja ya Anker iPhone 15 Inauzwa kwa $15 kwenye Amazon: Njia Mbadala ya Gharama

Septemba 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ulikosa

Teknolojia

Mshawishi wa Australia anakabiliwa na upinzani kwa taarifa yenye utata juu ya ugonjwa

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mnyama Mkubwa Mwenye Umri wa Miaka Milioni 265 Amezinduliwa kwa Kugunduliwa kwa Kisukuku cha Pampaphone nchini Brazil.

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Nintendo Direct Inafichua Super Mario Bros Wonder: Plot, Worlds, Characters, Power-Ups, na Tarehe ya Kutolewa

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Meli 5 ya Mizigo ya China ya Tianzhou Yakamilisha Misheni na Kukutana na Mwisho wa Moto

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni