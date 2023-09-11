Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

50+ Ubunifu Ambao Utaunda Mustakabali wa Sekta ya Rejareja

ByMampho Brescia

Septemba 11, 2023
According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, the future of the retail industry will be shaped by more than 50 innovation areas. These innovations follow an S-shaped curve, starting from early emergence, accelerating adoption, before finally stabilizing and reaching maturity. It is essential to identify where innovations are on this curve to understand their current level of adoption and their future trajectory.

In the emerging innovation stage, disruptive technologies like on-demand digital manufacturing, planogram optimization, and AR-assisted shopping are gaining traction. These technologies are in their early stages of application and should be closely monitored. On the other hand, accelerating innovation areas like location-based personalization, personalized lookbooks, and self-checkout are experiencing steady adoption. Finally, maturing innovation areas like in-store shopping assistance and digital signage personalization are now well-established in the industry.

One key innovation area in retail is on-demand digital manufacturing. This practice utilizes technologies such as computer-aided design and 3D printing to create products tailored to individual customer needs. On-demand digital manufacturing optimizes workflows and eliminates the need for conventional tools or molds. GlobalData’s analysis reveals that there are over 30 companies involved in the development and application of on-demand digital manufacturing, including technology vendors, established retail companies, and start-ups.

Among the leading patent filers in the on-demand digital manufacturing space are Levi Strauss, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Best Apps, and eBay. These companies are pioneers in utilizing technology to enhance customer experiences. For example, Levi Strauss created a pop-up outlet in Miami that featured futuristic attributes and allowed shoppers to customize their pair of jeans, with the design completed in just 90 minutes.

On-demand digital manufacturing provides flexibility to retailers, helping them reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. By using the latest technologies to manufacture personalized products, retailers can offer superior satisfaction and engage customers at a deeper level. Companies like Global Technology Services, Meta Platforms, and Accenture are leading in terms of application diversity, while Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Coupang, and Levi Strauss have the highest geographic reach.

To gain a deeper understanding of the key themes and technologies disrupting the retail industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Retail. GlobalData’s Patent Analytics is the leading source of industry intelligence, providing data, research, and analysis on patent filings and grants from around the world.

