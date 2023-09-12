Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Teknolojia

Bidhaa za IBM na Parle Zinashirikiana Ili Kuharakisha Ubadilishaji Dijitali kwa kutumia Cloud na AI

ByMampho Brescia

Septemba 12, 2023
Bidhaa za IBM na Parle Zinashirikiana Ili Kuharakisha Ubadilishaji Dijitali kwa kutumia Cloud na AI

IBM and Parle Products have announced an expanded collaboration to drive digital transformation in the food and beverage industry. As part of this collaboration, Parle Products, one of India’s leading biscuit and confectionary manufacturers, will leverage IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance its operations, product development, and customer experience.

With the use of cloud computing, Parle Products aims to streamline its supply chain management, optimize production processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. By leveraging AI technologies, the company can gain valuable insights from data analytics, enabling better decision-making and enhanced product development.

This collaboration will also focus on enhancing Parle Products’ customer experience by leveraging AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These technologies will enable Parle Products to provide personalized recommendations, respond to customer queries in real-time, and deliver a seamless and engaging customer experience.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive innovation in the food and beverage industry by exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies have the potential to improve traceability, ensure product safety, and enable more efficient supply chain management.

Overall, this collaboration between IBM and Parle Products exemplifies the power of digital transformation in revolutionizing the food and beverage industry. By harnessing the capabilities of cloud computing and AI, Parle Products can achieve operational excellence, drive innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences.

Vyanzo:
– IBM: https://www.ibm.com/in-en
– Parle Products: http://www.parleproducts.com/

By Mampho Brescia

Kurasa Post

Teknolojia

Mpango Mpya wa Utafiti wa Kuimarisha Usaidizi wa Ubunifu wa Kidijitali na Ujasiriamali katika Pasifiki

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolojia

Google Huandaa Mipangilio Kulingana na Mahali kwa Mtandao wa Tafuta Kifaa Changu

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ulikosa

Teknolojia

Mpango Mpya wa Utafiti wa Kuimarisha Usaidizi wa Ubunifu wa Kidijitali na Ujasiriamali katika Pasifiki

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Google Huandaa Mipangilio Kulingana na Mahali kwa Mtandao wa Tafuta Kifaa Changu

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Wasanii wa Stone Age Walionyesha Nyimbo za Kina za Wanadamu na Wanyama katika Sanaa ya Rock ya Namibia

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni