Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Teknolojia

Injini ya Shetani: Tarehe Kamili ya Kutolewa kwa Toleo Imecheleweshwa hadi Novemba 9

ByMampho Brescia

Septemba 12, 2023
Injini ya Shetani: Tarehe Kamili ya Kutolewa kwa Toleo Imecheleweshwa hadi Novemba 9

Beep Japan, Poppy Works, and Protoculture Games have announced that the release date for Devil Engine: Complete Edition has been delayed. Originally set for October 12, the game will now launch on November 9. The side-scrolling shoot ’em up will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Devil Engine: Complete Edition includes both the base game and the expansion called “Devil Engine: Ignition.” The base game was initially released for PC via Steam on February 21, 2019. The expansion, “Devil Engine: Ignition,” was announced in May 2019, with plans to launch on PC in winter 2019. However, the release never came to fruition.

With the release of the Complete Edition, it is anticipated that the expansion will be available for PC via Steam alongside it.

Sources: Beep Japan, Poppy Works, Protoculture Games

Ufafanuzi:
– Beep Japan: A publisher and developer.
– Poppy Works: A publisher and developer.
– Protoculture Games: A developer.
– Side-Scrolling: A genre of video games where the gameplay moves horizontally from left to right.
– Shoot ‘Em Up: A genre of video games characterized by the player controlling a character who battles against waves of enemies and projectiles.

By Mampho Brescia

Kurasa Post

Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolojia

Mustakabali wa Ugunduzi wa Chini ya Maji: Undani Usio na Ramani na Vyombo vya chini vya maji vinavyoendeshwa na AI

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolojia

Benki ya Wio Yazindua Programu ya Kibinafsi ya Wio ili Kusaidia Wateja wa Rejareja

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ulikosa

Bilim

Wasanii wa Stone Age Walionyesha Nyimbo za Kina za Wanadamu na Wanyama katika Sanaa ya Rock ya Namibia

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Habari

Baldur's Gate 3 Inaacha Ufikiaji wa Mapema kwenye Mac kwa Usaidizi Kamili

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Mustakabali wa Ugunduzi wa Chini ya Maji: Undani Usio na Ramani na Vyombo vya chini vya maji vinavyoendeshwa na AI

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni