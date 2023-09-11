Maisha ya Jiji

Another iOS Zero-Day Vulnerability Exploited by NSO’s Pegasus Spyware

ByRobert Andrew

Septemba 11, 2023
Apple is once again facing criticism over the vulnerability of its software, as researchers have discovered another zero-day bug in iMessage. This new exploit allows the delivery of the Pegasus spyware, a commercial surveillance tool developed by NSO Group, an Israeli company. Citizen Lab researchers, who discovered the vulnerability, have reported that Pegasus is actively being used to target human rights activists.

Pegasus is capable of installing itself on a user’s phone without requiring any user interaction or clicking on a link. Once installed, it provides the hacker with complete access to the phone, including its contents, cameras, and microphone. The NSO Group claims that it only sells its spyware to government entities with the approval of the Israeli government and denies allegations of targeting human rights activists.

Apple has released a security update, iOS 16.6.1, urging users to update their devices immediately. The update includes patches for two zero-day vulnerabilities that were used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington, D.C. The vulnerabilities were discovered while investigating the initial exploit. Apple’s opt-in Lockdown Mode, designed to enhance security features and block targeted attacks, would have prevented these specific exploits.

The exploit chain, known as BLASTPASS, involved sending PassKit attachments containing malicious images from an attacker’s iMessage account to the victim. Apple has issued two CVEs related to this exploit chain, CVE-2023-41064 and CVE-2023-41061. These vulnerabilities allow threat actors to execute arbitrary code.

Despite Apple’s efforts to patch zero-day vulnerabilities, skeptics argue that the company’s software, particularly iMessage, continues to face security issues. Apple has fixed a total of 13 zero-days in 2023, including buffer overflow and validation issues. The integration of iMessages, SMS text messages, and email has complicated the logic and behavior of the platform, leading to confusion and potential vulnerabilities.

The recent discovery of the zero-day exploit and the use of Pegasus spyware in targeting human rights activists highlight the need for continued vigilance in addressing software vulnerabilities. Apple’s quick response in investigating and patching these vulnerabilities is commendable, but it also underscores the fact that highly sophisticated exploits and spyware continue to pose risks to civil society.

