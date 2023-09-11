The anticipation is building as Apple’s highly-anticipated event, “Wonderlust,” is just around the corner. Scheduled for tomorrow, this event is expected to unveil some exciting new products that will delight Apple fans worldwide. While there are a few confirmed launches, such as the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, the rumor mill is buzzing with speculation about what else Apple has in store.

One of the most highly-anticipated launches is the iPhone 15. Leaks and industry insiders have provided some insights into what we can expect from this new line of iPhones. It is said to sport new colors, a thinner design, and a lighter frame made of a titanium alloy. The display is expected to be slightly larger, and the camera will feature a periscopic telephoto lens that offers improved sharpness and reduced weight.

One exciting rumored upgrade for the iPhone 15 is its Thunderbolt high-speed data transfer capability, which will allow for faster charging speeds. This has been a long-desired feature by iPhone fans, making it a highly anticipated addition.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple will also be launching the Apple Watch Series 9. While details about the new wearable are scarce, it is expected to complement the iPhone 15 and offer improved functionality and features.

Beyond these confirmed launches, there are speculations that Apple may release new AirPods this year. It has been three years since the release of the AirPods Max, making this a potential opportunity for Apple to introduce an updated version.

Another possibility is that Apple will provide a sneak peek of its upcoming Vision Pro “spatial computing” headset, although this is not expected to be released until next year.

While there may be surprises in store, it is unlikely that new iPads or Macs will be unveiled at the “Wonderlust” event. These releases are more likely to happen in 2024 with the introduction of Apple’s M3 chip.

For those eagerly waiting to watch the event, it will be live-streamed on Apple’s website. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

As Apple fans count down the hours, the excitement continues to build. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s “Wonderlust” event, where Apple is expected to showcase their latest innovations and wow the audience once again.

