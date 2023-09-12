Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Teknolojia

AirPods Pro 2 Sasa Njoo na Kipochi cha Kuchaji cha USB-C

ByGabriel Botha

Septemba 12, 2023
AirPods Pro 2 Sasa Njoo na Kipochi cha Kuchaji cha USB-C

Apple has announced that the new AirPods Pro 2 will come with a USB-C charging case instead of the Lightning connector. This change aligns with Apple’s adoption of USB-C as the standard connector for its products, including the Mac, iPad, and Siri Remote.

The AirPods Pro 2 themselves will not receive any hardware upgrades but will now be compatible with USB-C charging. This means that users can conveniently use the same cable to charge their Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the new iPhone 15 lineup. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 can be charged directly from the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For customers purchasing new AirPods Pro 2, the USB-C charging case will be included in the box. However, contrary to initial expectations, Apple will not be selling the USB-C charging case separately.

Orders for the new AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C charging case can now be placed, with shipments scheduled to begin on September 22. The price for the AirPods Pro 2 remains at $249.

Overall, this update reflects Apple’s commitment to standardizing its products with the USB-C connector, allowing for increased convenience and compatibility across devices.

Vyanzo:
– Apple Event

By Gabriel Botha

Kurasa Post

Teknolojia

Mpango Mpya wa Utafiti wa Kuimarisha Usaidizi wa Ubunifu wa Kidijitali na Ujasiriamali katika Pasifiki

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolojia

Google Huandaa Mipangilio Kulingana na Mahali kwa Mtandao wa Tafuta Kifaa Changu

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ulikosa

Teknolojia

Mpango Mpya wa Utafiti wa Kuimarisha Usaidizi wa Ubunifu wa Kidijitali na Ujasiriamali katika Pasifiki

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Google Huandaa Mipangilio Kulingana na Mahali kwa Mtandao wa Tafuta Kifaa Changu

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Wasanii wa Stone Age Walionyesha Nyimbo za Kina za Wanadamu na Wanyama katika Sanaa ya Rock ya Namibia

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni