Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Teknolojia

Muuzaji wa Apple Foxconn Kusafirisha Imetengenezwa India iPhone 15, Kupanua Utengenezaji Zaidi ya Uchina

ByMampho Brescia

Septemba 12, 2023
Muuzaji wa Apple Foxconn Kusafirisha Imetengenezwa India iPhone 15, Kupanua Utengenezaji Zaidi ya Uchina

Apple supplier Foxconn is set to start shipping the Made in India iPhone 15 just weeks after the smartphones are rolled out from Chinese factories. This move by Apple is part of a multiyear initiative to diversify its manufacturing beyond China and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities. The assembly of iPhones in India will not only help Apple broaden its manufacturing capabilities but also mitigate the uncertainties in trade caused by tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Foxconn facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, will play a crucial role in facilitating the shipment of the latest iPhone units. However, the production of iPhone 15 in India will depend on the availability of components, primarily sourced through imports, as well as the smooth scaling up of production lines at the Foxconn facility near Chennai.

In addition to Foxconn, other Apple suppliers operating in India, such as Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. facility soon to be acquired by the Tata Group, are also expected to begin iPhone 15 assembly. This will further strengthen Apple’s manufacturing presence in India.

The iPhone 15 is set to be launched today at the Wonderlust event, along with other announcements including the new Apple Watch series and Apple AirPods. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are expected to feature a glass back and aluminum sides, while the higher-end Pro versions will reportedly have a switch to a titanium design, making them more durable and lighter.

Overall, Apple’s decision to manufacture iPhones in India is a strategic move to diversify its supply chain and reduce its dependence on China. By expanding its manufacturing beyond China, Apple aims to ensure a more resilient and secure supply of its critical products.

Vyanzo:
– Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-09-12/foxconn-to-start-shipping-made-in-india-iphone-15
– LiveMint: https://www.livemint.com/technology/gadgets/apple-to-start-shipping-made-in-india-iphone-15-report-11657667457472.html

By Mampho Brescia

Kurasa Post

Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolojia

Mustakabali wa Ugunduzi wa Chini ya Maji: Undani Usio na Ramani na Vyombo vya chini vya maji vinavyoendeshwa na AI

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolojia

Benki ya Wio Yazindua Programu ya Kibinafsi ya Wio ili Kusaidia Wateja wa Rejareja

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ulikosa

Bilim

Wasanii wa Stone Age Walionyesha Nyimbo za Kina za Wanadamu na Wanyama katika Sanaa ya Rock ya Namibia

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Habari

Baldur's Gate 3 Inaacha Ufikiaji wa Mapema kwenye Mac kwa Usaidizi Kamili

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Mustakabali wa Ugunduzi wa Chini ya Maji: Undani Usio na Ramani na Vyombo vya chini vya maji vinavyoendeshwa na AI

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni