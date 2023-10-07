Maisha ya Jiji

Misheni ya XPoSat ya India: Kufungua Mafumbo ya Ulimwengu

Oktoba 7, 2023
Misheni ya XPoSat ya India: Kufungua Mafumbo ya Ulimwengu

India’s space exploration journey continues to reach groundbreaking milestones. Following the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L-1 missions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now preparing for its next mission, the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). This mission holds the promise of unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

XPoSat is India’s first polarimetry mission and only the world’s second of its kind, with NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) being the predecessor launched in 2021. At its core, polarimetry is a scientific technique used to study the movement of light waves, providing insights into their direction and patterns of vibration during their journey through space.

The launch of XPoSat is set to take place in the coming months, riding atop a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Once in orbit, it is expected to serve for a minimum of five years. The mission aims to tackle the challenges of understanding the emission mechanism from various astronomical sources like black holes, neutron stars, active galactic nuclei, and pulsar wind nebulae.

Researchers have found these processes to be complex and elusive, with existing space observatories struggling to provide precise data on these emissions. To address these challenges, ISRO has developed advanced devices and technologies, such as XPoSat, to shed light on these cosmic enigmas.

XPoSat carries two crucial scientific payloads: POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing). POLIX is designed to measure the polarization parameters of X-rays emanating from approximately 40 bright astronomical sources, while XSPECT complements the mission by providing essential information on how celestial objects absorb and emit light.

The XPoSat mission, with its cutting-edge technology and advanced payloads, is expected to significantly contribute to our understanding of the cosmos. It marks another milestone in India’s space exploration journey and emphasizes the country’s growing confidence in space missions.

Vyanzo:
- ISRO (Shirika la Utafiti wa Nafasi la India)
- NASA (Utawala wa Kitaifa wa Anga na Anga)

By Gabriel Botha

