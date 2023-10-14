Aditya-L1 Mission vs Parker Solar Probe: Kusoma Jua kwa Mielekeo Tofauti

India’s first Sun-studying mission, the Aditya-L1 mission by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), was launched on September 2, 2023. Its main objective is to settle the spacecraft at the Lagrange point 1 (L1), approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. This specific point allows for an uninterrupted view of the Sun. On the other hand, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, launched on August 12, 2018, takes a significantly different approach by getting up close and personal with the Sun.

The Aditya-L1 mission aims to work for at least five years and will enter a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point. This point, located 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, experiences balanced gravitational forces between the Sun and Earth. In contrast, the Parker Solar Probe reaches a distance of about 3.9 million miles from the Sun, completing 24 orbits around it over the course of seven years.

Both missions have distinct objectives. The Aditya-L1 mission focuses on studying the photosphere, chromosphere, and outer layers of the Sun, known as the Corona. It aims to gain a better understanding of coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, and space weather dynamics. The Parker Solar Probe, on the other hand, is the first spacecraft to venture into the Sun’s corona. It specifically studies magnetic fields, plasma, energetic particles, and the solar wind, in order to unravel the origins and evolution of these phenomena.

To achieve their goals, both spacecraft are equipped with advanced instruments. The Aditya-L1 carries seven instruments, such as the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) for studying the solar corona and Coronal Mass Ejections, the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) for imaging the Solar Photosphere and Chromosphere, and the Advanced Tri-axial High-Resolution Digital Magnetometers to measure interplanetary magnetic fields at the L1 point. On the other hand, the Parker Solar Probe is equipped with four instruments, including the Fields Experiment (FIELDS) for measuring electric and magnetic fields, the Wide Field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR) for analyzing particle composition and energy in the solar wind, and the Solar Wind Electrons Alphas and Protons (SWEAP) which captures images of the solar corona and solar wind.

In conclusion, while the Aditya-L1 mission and the Parker Solar Probe have different approaches and instruments, their ultimate goal remains the same – to study and enhance our understanding of the Sun. These missions contribute to the ever-evolving field of solar research, shedding light on the mysteries of our closest star.

