Mbio za Anga: Marekani na China Zashindana Kurudi Mwezini

In a recent interview with the BBC, Nasa chief Bill Nelson stated that the US is in a “space race” with China to return to the moon, expressing his desire for the US to be the first to achieve this. While the US and the Soviet Union had a space race in the 1960s and 1970s, Nasa is now relying on private companies to do most of the work. According to Nelson, partnering with private companies allows for cost-sharing and draws on the creativity of entrepreneurs in the private sector. Companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin have been awarded multi-billion-dollar contracts by Nasa to build lunar landers.

China’s space program, which includes plans to reach the polar regions of the moon, is closely watched by Nasa. China has its own space station, has brought moon samples back to Earth, and has not signed the US-led Artemis Accords, raising concerns about its territorial claims. Nasa’s rivalry with China has led to increased investment in the agency, with $71.2 billion being spent in the year leading up to September 2021. A quarter of this spending goes to small businesses, which can accelerate their growth and attract private investors.

While the race back to the moon has garnered attention, it has also stimulated growth in the broader space industry. SpaceX, in particular, has played a significant role in expanding the investment potential of space. The number of satellites orbiting the Earth has increased, with companies like OneWeb and Starlink leading the way. This has created new opportunities in various industries, including agriculture, insurance, and maritime.

The space economy has the potential to be highly lucrative, with estimates suggesting it could be worth over $1 trillion per year by 2040. However, there are challenges to overcome, such as the economic viability of mining on the moon. Nasa sees potential in medical research, citing the successful crystal growth experiments conducted by pharmaceutical company Merck on the International Space Station.

