Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Nyenzo Mpya ya Quantum: Nanoribbons za Graphene Binafsi Umewasiliana kwa Mara ya Kwanza

ByGabriel Botha

Septemba 27, 2023
Nyenzo Mpya ya Quantum: Nanoribbons za Graphene Binafsi Umewasiliana kwa Mara ya Kwanza

Scientists at Empa and their international collaborators have achieved a major breakthrough in quantum technology by successfully contacting individual atomically precise graphene nanoribbons. Graphene nanoribbons are two-dimensional structures of carbon that exhibit unique physical properties and a variety of electrical, magnetic, and optical effects. However, studying these nanoribbons is challenging, as their quantum properties become more pronounced as they become narrower. In this study, the researchers used carbon nanotube electrodes of a similar size to contact single graphene nanoribbons, which are only about 1 nanometer wide.
Collaborating with other research groups, the team obtained the atomically precise graphene nanoribbons from the nanotech@surfaces laboratory at Empa and the precursor molecules from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research. The carbon nanotubes were grown by a group at Peking University, and computational analysis was done in collaboration with the University of Warwick.
To ensure precise contact between the nanoribbons and nanotube electrodes, the researchers had to carefully transfer and align them on the same substrate. The success of the experiment was confirmed through charge transport measurements conducted at low temperatures. The researchers expect that the robust quantum effects of graphene nanoribbons may even be observable at room temperature, which could have significant implications for the design of future quantum materials. This breakthrough brings us one step closer to realizing the promise of quantum technology, with its potential to revolutionize various fields such as computing, communication, and materials science.
Vyanzo:
– Empa researchers and their international collaborators have successfully attached carbon nanotube electrodes to individual atomically precise nanoribbons. Credit: Empa
– Research article published in Nature Electronics: “Individual long graphene nanoribbons contacted by rolled-up carbon nanotube electrodes” [No URL provided]

By Gabriel Botha

Kurasa Post

Bilim

NASA Yaahirisha Uzinduzi wa Misheni ya Psyche Asteroid ili Kusasisha Usanidi wa Thruster

Septemba 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Ugunduzi wa Mabaki ya Kasa wa Bahari ya Kale Hutoa Maarifa katika Historia ya Mageuzi

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Kuelewa Vidakuzi na Sera za Faragha

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ulikosa

Bilim

NASA Yaahirisha Uzinduzi wa Misheni ya Psyche Asteroid ili Kusasisha Usanidi wa Thruster

Septemba 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Ugunduzi wa Mabaki ya Kasa wa Bahari ya Kale Hutoa Maarifa katika Historia ya Mageuzi

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Kuelewa Vidakuzi na Sera za Faragha

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mafuriko ya Mto wa Kale katika Uwanda wa Gangetic Hutoa Maarifa kuhusu Mafuriko Makuu ya Wakati Ujao

Septemba 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni