Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Protini za Cytoskeletal Hucheza Jukumu Muhimu katika Ukuzaji wa Yai, Kulingana na Utafiti wa Madawa wa Kaskazini-magharibi

ByRobert Andrew

Oktoba 9, 2023
Protini za Cytoskeletal Hucheza Jukumu Muhimu katika Ukuzaji wa Yai, Kulingana na Utafiti wa Madawa wa Kaskazini-magharibi

Northwestern Medicine scientists have uncovered the role of cytoskeletal proteins in the growth of developing eggs in fruit flies. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, sheds light on how egg cells form and differentiate from other sister cells.

Oocytes, or developing eggs, are formed when one cell differentiates itself as an oocyte, while the remaining cells become “nurse” cells that supply the oocyte with the necessary materials for growth. These interconnected cellular structures, known as “winners take all,” are present in both fruit flies and mammals.

The laboratory of Dr. Vladimir Gelfand conducted the study to further understand the mechanisms behind this process. They found that oocytes act as parasites, with the nurse cells producing all required proteins, which are then transported into the oocyte along microtubules by the cytoplasmic dynein molecular motor.

Using fruit flies as their model system, the scientists cultured ovaries and observed that the oocyte generated a larger number of microtubules, which serve as intercellular highways for transporting proteins and resources. In fruit flies, microtubule growth is regulated by a genetic homolog called mini spindles (Msps) instead of XMAP215, the protein responsible for microtubule growth in humans.

The study revealed that Msps mRNA, carrying instructions for making Msps protein, was concentrated in the oocyte. Knockdown of the mRNA negatively affected microtubule development and cell growth. It was also discovered that dynein was responsible for accumulating Msps mRNA within the oocyte.

Removing dynein reduced the amount of mRNA within the oocyte, which halted normal cell development. This led researchers to identify Msps and dynein as a dynamic duo in governing oocyte specialization and development.

The findings establish a positive feedback loop between dynein and Msps, promoting oocyte development. Future research will focus on understanding the factors that determine which cells become oocytes.

The study was supported by a grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

Vyanzo:
- Kesi za Chuo cha Kitaifa cha Sayansi
– Gelfand Laboratory

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Dhoruba za Jua: Tishio kwa Teknolojia na Miundombinu ya Kisasa

Oktoba 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Pete za Miti ya Kale Zinafichua Dhoruba ya Jua Ambayo Inaweza Kuathiri Ustaarabu Leo

Oktoba 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Helikopta ya NASA ya Ingenuity Mars Yaweka Rekodi Mpya ya Kasi kwenye Ndege ya 62

Oktoba 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ulikosa

Bilim

Dhoruba za Jua: Tishio kwa Teknolojia na Miundombinu ya Kisasa

Oktoba 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Pete za Miti ya Kale Zinafichua Dhoruba ya Jua Ambayo Inaweza Kuathiri Ustaarabu Leo

Oktoba 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Helikopta ya NASA ya Ingenuity Mars Yaweka Rekodi Mpya ya Kasi kwenye Ndege ya 62

Oktoba 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Wanasayansi Wanapata Maji Mengi na Carbon katika Sampuli ya Asteroid, Nadharia Kusaidia ya Asili ya Maisha

Oktoba 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni