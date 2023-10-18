Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Hatua za Ulishaji wa Miti ya Majini na Umuhimu wa Usindikaji wa Chakula cha Ndani

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktoba 18, 2023
Hatua za Ulishaji wa Miti ya Majini na Umuhimu wa Usindikaji wa Chakula cha Ndani

In a recent study, researchers aimed to understand the feeding behavior of early tetrapods during the transition from water to land. Led by Dr. Daniel Schwarz and Prof. Dr. Rainer Schoch of the State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart, Germany, the international team focused on the feeding behavior of extant salamanders and used their findings to draw conclusions about early tetrapods.

The researchers observed and studied the feeding behavior of forty species of salamanders from various developmental stages, including larvae, juveniles, and adults. They used high-speed X-ray video imaging and generated three-dimensional animations to analyze the rapid movements of bone structures and prey in the salamanders’ mouths.

The results suggested two possible scenarios for terrestrial feeding in early tetrapods. One scenario involved grasping prey with the jaws and dragging it back into the water, where it could be transported and processed by water currents and the jaws. The other scenario involved processing prey directly on land through a combination of shaking and biting, followed by swallowing with the help of inertial transport.

Interestingly, the study found that early tetrapods may have exhibited complex chewing behaviors, similar to mammals, despite possessing relatively simple teeth. This suggests that terrestrial feeding was possible even before the evolution of flexible tongues.

The research sheds light on the feeding behavior of early tetrapods during the water-to-land transition and provides a foundation for further studies on the evolution of feeding behaviors in early vertebrates.

Vyanzo:
– Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2023) DOI: 10.1098/rstb.2022.0541

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Je, Sayari za Ukubwa wa Dunia Zinazoeleka Zaidi Karibu na Vijeba Wekundu? Labda Sio

Oktoba 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Kupungua kwa Barafu ya Bahari ya Antaktika Huzua Wasiwasi kwa Ulimwengu na New Zealand

Oktoba 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Utafiti Mpya Unaonyesha Asilimia 40 ya Watu Huchagua Kubaki Kutojua Madhara ya Maamuzi Yao.

Oktoba 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ulikosa

Bilim

Je, Sayari za Ukubwa wa Dunia Zinazoeleka Zaidi Karibu na Vijeba Wekundu? Labda Sio

Oktoba 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Kupungua kwa Barafu ya Bahari ya Antaktika Huzua Wasiwasi kwa Ulimwengu na New Zealand

Oktoba 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Utafiti Mpya Unaonyesha Asilimia 40 ya Watu Huchagua Kubaki Kutojua Madhara ya Maamuzi Yao.

Oktoba 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Lucy Probe wa NASA Ajitayarisha Kukutana na Asteroid Dinkinesh

Oktoba 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni