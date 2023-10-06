Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Elon Musk Atabiri Uzinduzi wa Nyota na Kutua kwa Mirihi ndani ya Miaka Minne

Robert Andrew

Oktoba 6, 2023
Elon Musk Atabiri Uzinduzi wa Nyota na Kutua kwa Mirihi ndani ya Miaka Minne

During an interview at the International Astronautical Congress, Elon Musk shared his vision for interplanetary spaceflight and made bold predictions about the future of SpaceX’s Starship rocket.

Musk expressed some frustration with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the timeline for recovering the first stage of the launch system. He mentioned that obtaining the necessary licenses could take “maybe less than a year,” hinting at potential delays caused by regulatory processes.

The first attempt to launch the full Starship and Super-Heavy Booster combo in 2023 was unsuccessful, with severe damage occurring to the launch pad. The upcoming second attempt is currently pending regulatory approval.

To catch a booster with the launch tower’s arms by 2024, Musk emphasized the need for an impressive launch cadence, which would require FAA green-lighting. However, even if the catch does not happen by 2024, it would not hinder the progress of the Starlink program. Musk mentioned that the deployment of Starlink v3 satellites is expected to begin in approximately a year.

In addition to these predictions, Musk also mentioned the ambitious goal of landing on Mars within four years. This would require not only the successful functioning of the Starship but also the ability to safely land on the Martian surface. Musk attributed the timeframe to planetary alignment as a key factor.

While Musk did not provide many specific details about the current progress of the Starship, he did mention drawing lessons from the Soviet N1 rocket, which has similarities in design. The Soviet Moon rocket experienced four launch failures, leading to the cancellation of the program.

Overall, Elon Musk’s interview highlighted his commitment to pushing boundaries in space exploration. With ambitious goals for the Starship launch, Starlink deployment, and a Mars landing within four years, SpaceX’s future endeavors will surely be closely watched.

Robert Andrew

Bilim

Pete za Miti Zinaonyesha Ushahidi wa Dhoruba kali ya Jua Inayoweza Kuharibu Ustaarabu Leo

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Bamba la Tectonic la Umri wa Miaka Milioni 120: Bamba la Ponto Lililogunduliwa Hivi Punde

Oktoba 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Moduli ya Nauka ya Urusi kwenye Mfumo wa Kupoeza wa ISS Inavuja

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

