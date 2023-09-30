Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Wanasayansi Waonya Juu ya Kuongezeka kwa Milipuko ya Viini Viini vinavyostahimili Viua viini

ByGabriel Botha

Septemba 30, 2023
Wanasayansi Waonya Juu ya Kuongezeka kwa Milipuko ya Viini Viini vinavyostahimili Viua viini

Scientists are raising the alarm about the misuse of antibiotics and the increasing outbreaks of drug-resistant pathogens. A major study has uncovered multiple outbreaks of a deadly drug-resistant pathogen, specifically the bacteria A. baumannii, in the Oceania region. This has prompted urgent action and calls for a global response to address the growing resistance crisis.

One of the pathogens under scrutiny is carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB), which is already causing serious health issues in certain parts of the Pacific. These pathogens are resistant to antibiotics, making infections difficult to treat and significantly lengthening hospital stays. In some cases, they can even lead to fatalities.

In response to these alarming findings, scientists are urging for immediate intervention. They recommend implementing programs to guide appropriate antibiotic use, improving surveillance measures, enhancing infection control practices, and launching public awareness campaigns.

Lead author Sakiusa Baleivanualala from Otago University emphasized the need for proactive strategies and solutions in New Zealand. The availability of effective drugs may still be limited, so a collaborative effort is required to develop a comprehensive plan.

It is crucial for action to be taken promptly to prevent further outbreaks and avoid overwhelming healthcare systems that are already struggling to cope with existing challenges. To safeguard public health, the global community must come together to address the misuse of antibiotics and combat the rise of drug-resistant pathogens.

Source: Newshub

By Gabriel Botha

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Watafiti wa Chuo Kikuu cha Sydney Waliteua Wenzake wa Jumuiya ya Kifalme ya NSW

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Mkazo wa Ukame Husababisha Mabadiliko katika Utendakazi wa Udongo wa Msitu wa Mvua

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Uvumbuzi wa Biosensor yenye Msingi wa Protini Iliyoundwa Ili Kugundua Mabomu ya Ardhini na Maagizo Yasiyolipuka yenye Msingi wa TNT

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ulikosa

Bilim

Watafiti wa Chuo Kikuu cha Sydney Waliteua Wenzake wa Jumuiya ya Kifalme ya NSW

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mkazo wa Ukame Husababisha Mabadiliko katika Utendakazi wa Udongo wa Msitu wa Mvua

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Uvumbuzi wa Biosensor yenye Msingi wa Protini Iliyoundwa Ili Kugundua Mabomu ya Ardhini na Maagizo Yasiyolipuka yenye Msingi wa TNT

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Ndege ya NASA ya Perseverance Rover Yamkamata Ibilisi wa Kivumbi wa Martian huko Jezero Crater

Oktoba 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni