Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Kiini cha Ndani cha Dunia ni Laini Kwa Kushangaza, Matokeo Mapya ya Utafiti

ByRobert Andrew

Oktoba 5, 2023
Kiini cha Ndani cha Dunia ni Laini Kwa Kushangaza, Matokeo Mapya ya Utafiti

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Texas (UT) and collaborators in China has revealed that the inner core of the Earth is much more malleable than previously believed. By analyzing seismic tomography data and using lab experiments combined with AI algorithms, scientists discovered that the movement of iron atoms in the Earth’s inner core is greater than anticipated, making it softer and less rigid against shear forces.

The Earth’s inner core, located approximately 2,900km (1,802 miles) below the surface, has long been a mystery due to the inability to directly explore it. However, through seismic tomography, researchers have been able to gain insights into the internal structure of the planet.

The findings of this study have significant implications for understanding the role of the inner core in generating the Earth’s magnetic field. It could help explain why seismic measurements of the inner core indicate a softer environment than expected under high pressures. The inner core, along with the outer core, is responsible for generating the Earth’s magnetic field, which is crucial for sustaining a habitable planet.

To recreate the conditions of the inner core, scientists used a small iron plate and collected temperature, pressure, and velocity data by subjecting it to a fast-moving projectile. This data was then fed into an AI computer model, which allowed researchers to scale up the atomic configuration of the iron atoms to mimic the environment within the inner core.

Understanding the dynamic processes and evolution of the Earth’s inner core has been a challenging task, but this study provides valuable insights. It sheds light on the movement of atoms in the inner core and how energy and heat are generated at the heart of our planet.

Vyanzo: Phys.org

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Hifadhi Mpya ya Maji Iliyogunduliwa Yaibua Wasiwasi wa Megaquake

Oktoba 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Njia Mpya Imetambuliwa Kama Sababu Inayowezekana ya Upotevu wa Kusikia Unaohusiana na Umri

Oktoba 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Chombo cha Uangalizi wa Nafasi ya Jua cha India Aditya-L1 Kinakaribia Kufika Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1

Oktoba 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ulikosa

Bilim

Hifadhi Mpya ya Maji Iliyogunduliwa Yaibua Wasiwasi wa Megaquake

Oktoba 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Njia Mpya Imetambuliwa Kama Sababu Inayowezekana ya Upotevu wa Kusikia Unaohusiana na Umri

Oktoba 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Chombo cha Uangalizi wa Nafasi ya Jua cha India Aditya-L1 Kinakaribia Kufika Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1

Oktoba 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Ujumbe wa Aditya-L1 wa India Unaendelea kuelekea Sun-Earth L1

Oktoba 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni