Bilim

NASA Inajaribu Mbinu ya Kupotoka kwa Asteroid ili Kulinda Dunia

Vicky Stavropoulou

Septemba 19, 2023
NASA Inajaribu Mbinu ya Kupotoka kwa Asteroid ili Kulinda Dunia

Scientists at NASA have successfully conducted a test to determine if they can change the course of an asteroid heading towards Earth. The mission, called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart), aimed to deflect an asteroid named Dimorphos. The $330 million spacecraft was launched as part of the kinetic impactor technique, a method of asteroid deflection.

Although NASA assured the public that Dimorphos is not a threat to Earth, the mission was designed to determine the viability of this deflection technique for future asteroid collisions. The agency wants to be prepared in case an asteroid on a collision course with Earth is discovered in the future.

This test is part of NASA’s ongoing efforts to study and understand near-Earth objects (NEOs) and devise methods to protect our planet from potential impacts. The agency has been exploring various strategies, including kinetic impactor techniques, gravity tractors, and asteroid redirection through gravity assists.

The Dart mission involved crashing the spacecraft into Dimorphos and studying the results. By gathering data on the asteroid’s response to the impact, scientists can assess the effectiveness of the kinetic impactor technique in altering an asteroid’s trajectory. Such knowledge will be crucial in developing future asteroid deflection missions.

NASA’s dedication to asteroid research and deflection strategies highlights their commitment to safeguarding the Earth from potential catastrophic events. By continually advancing our understanding of asteroids and refining our methods, we can be better prepared to respond to any future threats.

Vyanzo:
NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/
– LADBible: https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest-nasa-has-just-hit-an-asteroid-20220522

By Vicky Stavropoulou

