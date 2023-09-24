Ugunduzi wa Muundo Mkongwe Zaidi Ulimwenguni uliojengwa na Binadamu Kusini mwa Afrika

Archaeologists from the UK, Belgium, and Zambia have discovered the world’s oldest human-built structure in southern Africa. The structure, made of worked timber, was unearthed in waterlogged ground in northern Zambia. It is at least twice as old as any other known human-made structure and is likely to change our understanding of early human technology and cognitive abilities.

The structure is believed to have been built by an extinct species of humans from half a million years ago. It was likely used as an elevated trackway across marshland or as a raised platform in a wetland area, possibly for hunting or butchery. The discovery was found on the southern bank of the Kalambo River, a few hundred meters upstream from a 235-meter high waterfall and a 300-meter deep canyon. These natural wonders may have attracted early human hunter-gatherers to the area.

The area surrounding the structure featured different environments, including a large floodplain, marshland, lakes, rivers, woodland, and a local rainforest generated by the waterfall’s spray. Each of these environments would have attracted different animals and plant life, providing resources for the early humans.

The archaeologists have found two parts of the timber structure: a 1.4-meter-long section of a tree trunk and a tree stump, both of which were modified by prehistoric carpenters. These modifications allowed the trunk to be positioned securely on top of the stump, creating a raised platform or trackway. Other stone tools, a possible hearth for cooking, and a wooden wedge for splitting timber were also discovered at the site.

The prehistoric humans who built the structure were members of an extinct species known as Homo heidelbergensis. This species, which lived between 600,000 and 300,000 years ago, had already colonized most of Africa, western Asia, and Europe. However, by around 300,000 years ago, Homo heidelbergensis became extinct, possibly due to competition from newer human species like Neanderthals and Homo sapiens.

The discovery is part of the ongoing ‘Deep Roots of Humanity’ research project led by Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool. The findings were published in the scientific journal Nature. Luminescence dating techniques were used to determine the age of the structure and other artifacts found at the site.

This groundbreaking discovery provides valuable insights into the evolution of early human technology and expands our knowledge of the capabilities of extinct human species.

Vyanzo:

- Asili

- Mradi wa utafiti wa Mizizi ya kina ya Ubinadamu na Chuo Kikuu cha Liverpool