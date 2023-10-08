Satellite Inang'aa Zaidi Kuliko Nyota, Huzua Mashaka kwa Wanaastronomia

A recently launched satellite, Bluewalker 3, has become brighter than most stars in the sky, raising concerns among astronomers about the lack of regulation and the increasing number of satellite launches. The satellite, launched in September 2022 by AST SpaceMobile, shines at the same intensity as the eighth-brightest star when fully deployed and becomes hundreds of times brighter than international recommendations. Its owners have plans to launch at least 100 more satellites into space.

The bright appearance of Bluewalker 3 is due to its 64 square meter communications array, which reflects sunlight. The satellite, serving as a prototype for the Bluebird, was intended to enhance mobile connectivity. However, the satellite’s brightness has prompted researchers from the University of Auckland and University of Canterbury to recommend critical evaluation of the effects of satellites on space and the Earth’s environments during the launch process. The US Government’s Accountability Office has also flagged this issue.

Astronomers have expressed concern about the impact on their observations. Philip Diamond, SKA Observatory director-general, highlighted the challenge of observing frequencies allocated to cell phones even in radio-quiet zones. He stated that satellites like Bluewalker 3 have the potential to worsen this situation and compromise their ability to conduct scientific research if not properly mitigated.

Observations from various locations, including Chile, the United States, Mexico, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Morocco, have confirmed the exceptional brightness of Bluewalker 3. These observations reveal that the satellite regularly exceeds the maximum brightness for low-orbit satellites set by the International Astronomical Union by hundreds of times. The brightness of such satellites often leaves trails in images taken by high-powered telescopes, obstructing the view of stars and galaxies.

The rapidly increasing number of satellites in the sky exacerbates the issue. The European Space Agency estimates that there are between 60 and 90 satellite launches each year, with some companies launching up to 50 satellites in a single launch. With plans to launch another 30,000 satellites in the next decade, Starlink, led by Elon Musk, has already sent over 1,700 satellites into orbit. This trend, along with other companies and countries launching their own networks, poses challenges for astronomical observations.

The concern over unregulated satellite launches calls for the imposition of strict guidelines. The current space governance follows a loose treaty of principles, making space free for all countries to explore while prohibiting weapons of mass destruction from orbit. However, the lack of specific regulations for satellite brightness and interference hinders the progress of astronomical research. As the global space industry continues to grow, potentially reaching $1 trillion by 2030, it is crucial to address these concerns and strike a balance between technological advancements and scientific exploration.

