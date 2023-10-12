Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

'Pete ya Moto' Kupatwa kwa Jua: Maono Yenye Thamani Ya Kungoja

ByMampho Brescia

Oktoba 12, 2023
'Pete ya Moto' Kupatwa kwa Jua: Maono Yenye Thamani Ya Kungoja

The upcoming annular solar eclipse this weekend, also known as the “ring of fire”, will be an awe-inspiring sight for those fortunate enough to witness it. Although it may not be visible in western Pennsylvania, this eclipse will still be a cool sight for those who have clear skies. Unfortunately, clouds and rain are expected to hinder visibility on Saturday.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon appears smaller than the sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the darkened moon. This is why it is often referred to as the “ring of fire”. However, the moon never completely covers the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon and the sun are roughly the same size, resulting in the sun being completely blocked out.

Thankfully, for those in western Pennsylvania, there will be another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare event is definitely worth planning for, as it offers the chance to witness the moon completely obscuring the sun. To find out where you can witness this weekend’s eclipse across the United States, you can refer to the map provided by NASA.

Vyanzo:
- NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Maisha Baada ya Nafasi: Kurekebisha kwa Mvuto na Kuvunja Rekodi

Oktoba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Chombo cha Anga za Juu cha NASA Chaanza Misheni ya Asteroid ya Metal

Oktoba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Athari za Kupatwa kwa Jua kwa Hali ya Hewa

Oktoba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ulikosa

Bilim

Maisha Baada ya Nafasi: Kurekebisha kwa Mvuto na Kuvunja Rekodi

Oktoba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Chombo cha Anga za Juu cha NASA Chaanza Misheni ya Asteroid ya Metal

Oktoba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Athari za Kupatwa kwa Jua kwa Hali ya Hewa

Oktoba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Chombo cha Anga za Juu cha NASA Chaanza Safari ya Asteroid ya Metal

Oktoba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni