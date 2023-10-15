Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Kupatwa kwa Kuvutia kwa "Pete ya Moto" Hufurahisha Umati Kote za Amerika

ByGabriel Botha

Oktoba 15, 2023
Kupatwa kwa Kuvutia kwa "Pete ya Moto" Hufurahisha Umati Kote za Amerika

Millions of people across the Americas were treated to a rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun. The moon moved into place, blocking out all but a brilliant circle of the sun’s outer edge. Excited crowds gathered along the narrow path of the eclipse, with some using box projectors, telescopes, and special glasses to watch the spectacle. Children whistled with excitement, while adults raised their arms in awe. Vendors selling plants observed the dance between the moon and the sun and enjoyed unique shadows cast by the shifting sunlight. People experienced changing temperatures and a sense of heaviness as the Earth rotated. For ancient Maya astronomers, who may have used dark volcanic glass to protect their eyes, eclipses were referred to as “broken sun.”

Unlike a total solar eclipse, a ring of fire eclipse does not completely cover the sun. A bright, blazing border remains visible as the moon lines up between Earth and the sun. The eclipse lasted 2 1/2 to 3 hours in total, with the ring of fire portion lasting from 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the location. The eclipse path crossed several countries, including the United States, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. NASA and other groups livestreamed the event for those who could not witness it in person.

Enthusiasts traveled to remote corners of the United States, such as Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, to get the best view possible. The eclipse coincided with an international balloon fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, providing a double treat for spectators. People expressed a sense of unity and awe while watching the eclipse, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The eclipse brought excitement to small towns and cities along its path, though some had concerns about the weather and the influx of visitors. Despite intermittent cloud cover, people in Eugene, Oregon, and southern Colombia still marveled at the phenomenon. Colombia’s Science Minister highlighted the importance of inspiring children with moments like this to promote science as a lifelong pursuit.

Vyanzo:

- Kifungu: [chanzo]
– Image 1: [source]
– Image 2: [source]
– Image 3: [source]

By Gabriel Botha

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Kuelewa Athari ya Ukumbi ya Vectorial Spin-Orbital ya Mwanga

Oktoba 18, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Kuiga Angahewa ya Dunia kwa Muda: Athari za Utafutaji wa Maisha kwenye Exoplanets

Oktoba 18, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Wanaanga Wanaoelea Huchelewesha Matembezi ya Anga za Juu Kwa Sababu ya Kuvuja kwa Jopodi kwenye Kituo cha Kimataifa cha Anga

Oktoba 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ulikosa

Bilim

Kuelewa Athari ya Ukumbi ya Vectorial Spin-Orbital ya Mwanga

Oktoba 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Kuiga Angahewa ya Dunia kwa Muda: Athari za Utafutaji wa Maisha kwenye Exoplanets

Oktoba 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Wanaanga Wanaoelea Huchelewesha Matembezi ya Anga za Juu Kwa Sababu ya Kuvuja kwa Jopodi kwenye Kituo cha Kimataifa cha Anga

Oktoba 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Nafasi ya Axiom Inatayarisha Misheni ya Ax-3 kwa ISS

Oktoba 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni