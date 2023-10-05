Je! Ni Nini Kuwa Puffin?

In Thomas Nagel’s famous essay, “What Is It Like to be a Bat,” he delves into the concept of subjective experience and how it is impossible for humans to truly understand what it is like to be a bat. However, if we shift our focus to another intriguing question, “What Is It Like to be a Puffin?” we can begin to explore the unique experiences and challenges faced by these seabirds.

Seabirds such as puffins and guillemots have a fascinating life cycle. Puffin chicks, for example, start their lives inside burrows on steep grassy slopes overlooking the sea. They are fed by their devoted parents, but eventually, they are left on their own to fend for themselves. The young puffins then take their first wobbly flight and crash into the sea, beginning a life of “sink or swim.”

Guillemots, on the other hand, start their lives on narrow ledges high above the rolling waves. The father encourages the chick to take a leap of faith and jump from the cliff. It tumbles down, using its “bastard wings” to reach the sea where, if lucky, it can find relative safety with its father. Guillemots have different parenting styles compared to puffins, as they often accompany their chicks on their sea journey.

While scientists have been able to study seabirds’ life expectancies and breeding habits, their daily lives at sea have remained elusive. However, researchers from the University of Liverpool have made significant strides in understanding these mysterious aquatic phases. They fitted tiny depth-recorders to the legs of puffins and other auks on the Isle of May off Scotland. The data collected from these devices showed that puffins dive extensively, even when they are not feeding their chicks. This revelation suggests that puffins work hard to feed themselves during the winter, which is crucial information considering the species’ decline.

In contrast, guillemots are more active hunters and dive deeper and for longer durations than puffins, with males diving deeper than females. This behavior is attributed to the fact that male guillemots are responsible for feeding their chicks. The presence of two mouths to feed influences their diving patterns.

In the quest to understand what it is like to be a puffin or any other seabird, researchers are using innovative technologies to lift the veil on their daily lives at sea. By examining their diving behaviors and patterns, scientists hope to gain further insights into the challenges these birds face, including potential food shortages and changes in prey availability.

In conclusion, just as Nagel highlighted the incomprehensibility of the subjective experience of bats, the experiences and behaviors of seabirds like puffins and guillemots are equally enigmatic. However, through advancements in research techniques and technologies, we are slowly unraveling the mysteries of their lives at sea.

Vyanzo:

– Thomas Nagel’s essay, “What Is It Like to be a Bat”

– Ruth Dunn’s tweet on the study of species- and sex-specific differences in auk diving behavior: https://twitter.com/Ruth_EDunn/status/1255822392595340288

– Study conducted by researchers from the University of Liverpool: [source not provided]