Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Maendeleo katika Kupima Upanuzi wa Ulimwengu

ByMampho Brescia

Oktoba 18, 2023
Maendeleo katika Kupima Upanuzi wa Ulimwengu

A new study has made significant progress in improving the accuracy of the parameters that govern the expansion of the Universe. By refining these parameters, astronomers will gain a better understanding of the Universe’s growth and its future evolution.

Measuring the expansion of the Universe has been a challenge due to the lack of landmarks in space. To overcome this, astronomers have relied on “standard candles” – objects of known brightness – to calculate distances. Just as a candle appears fainter as it moves farther away, distant objects in the Universe also appear dimmer.

A team of international researchers, led by Maria Giovanna Dainotti and Giada Bargiacchi, utilized innovative statistical methods to analyze data from various standard candles, including supernovae, quasars, and gamma-ray bursts. By combining data from different types of standard candles, they were able to map larger areas of the Universe and increase accuracy.

The new findings have reduced the uncertainty of key parameters by up to 35 percent. This improved accuracy will help astronomers determine whether the Universe will continue expanding indefinitely or eventually collapse.

The research, titled “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia,” was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Vyanzo:
– Accuracy definition: accuracyHow close the measured value conforms to the correct value.
– The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ): The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ) is a prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal that focuses on publishing original research in the field of astronomy and astrophysics. It is published by the American Astronomical Society (AAS).
– Research reference: “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia” by M. G. Dainotti, G. Bargiacchi, A. Ł. Lenart, S. Nagataki and S. Capozziello, DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/accea0

By Mampho Brescia

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Utafiti Mpya Unagundua Kiungo Kinachowezekana Kati ya Ukosefu wa Usingizi na Kunenepa kupita kiasi

Oktoba 21, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Vera C. Rubin Observatory Inagundua Asteroidi kwa kutumia Algorithm Mpya

Oktoba 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Utafiti Mpya Unaonyesha Ziwa la Kale la Tope kama Chanzo Kinachowezekana cha Uhai kwenye Mirihi

Oktoba 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ulikosa

Bilim

Utafiti Mpya Unagundua Kiungo Kinachowezekana Kati ya Ukosefu wa Usingizi na Kunenepa kupita kiasi

Oktoba 21, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Vera C. Rubin Observatory Inagundua Asteroidi kwa kutumia Algorithm Mpya

Oktoba 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Utafiti Mpya Unaonyesha Ziwa la Kale la Tope kama Chanzo Kinachowezekana cha Uhai kwenye Mirihi

Oktoba 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Roketi ya SpaceX Falcon 9 Itazindua Satelaiti 21 za Starlink kwenye Obiti

Oktoba 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni