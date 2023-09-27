Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Mafanikio katika Utafiti wa Aina Zisizozimika: RNA ya Zamani ya Karne Iliyofuatana kutoka kwa Sampuli ya Tiger ya Tasmanian

ByMampho Brescia

Septemba 27, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers at SciLifeLab in collaboration with the Centre for Palaeogenetics has successfully isolated and sequenced century-old RNA molecules from a preserved Tasmanian tiger specimen. This groundbreaking achievement marks the first-ever reconstruction of skin and skeletal muscle transcriptomes from an extinct species.

The Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine, was an apex carnivorous marsupial that once roamed the Australian continent and the island of Tasmania. However, due to European colonization and the imposition of bounties on the animals, the Tasmanian tiger became extinct in 1936.

Efforts in de-extinction have focused on the Tasmanian tiger because its natural habitat in Tasmania is still preserved, making reintroduction a possibility for recovering lost ecosystem equilibriums. However, the process of reconstructing a functional living Tasmanian tiger requires a comprehensive understanding of its genome and transcriptome regulation.

The researchers extracted RNA molecules from a 130-year-old desiccated Tasmanian tiger specimen preserved in the Swedish Museum of Natural History in Stockholm. Sequencing the transcriptome led to the identification of tissue-specific gene expression signatures resembling those found in living extant marsupial and placental mammals.

This study has provided valuable insights into the existence of thylacine-specific regulatory genes, such as microRNAs, which were believed to have gone extinct over a century ago. It also opens up opportunities for further exploration of RNA molecules in specimens stored in museums worldwide.

Future research could involve recovering RNA from extinct animals as well as viral genomes from the skins of host organisms held in museum collections. This not only has implications for the study of extinct species but also for research on pandemic RNA viruses like SARS-CoV2.

*The Centre for Palaeogenetics is a joint venture between the Swedish Museum of Natural History and Stockholm University.

