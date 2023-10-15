Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Geuza Protini za Fluorescent zinazotegemea pH: Zana ya Taswira ya Wakati Halisi ya Mienendo ya Protoni ya Uso

ByRobert Andrew

Oktoba 15, 2023
Geuza Protini za Fluorescent zinazotegemea pH: Zana ya Taswira ya Wakati Halisi ya Mienendo ya Protoni ya Uso

Reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins are a unique type of fluorescent protein in which the protonation state of the chromophore depends inversely on pH. This means that at high pH, the chromophore is protonated, while at low pH, it is deprotonated. This reverse pH dependence is maintained even when the proteins are immobilized at the interface between solution and metal. However, their responses to the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) at the interface are not reversed.

In a study, researchers used this unique aspect of reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins to perform scanning-less, real-time visualization of interfacial proton dynamics during HER. They used a red fluorescence protein called dKeima, which exhibits reverse pH dependency. By using dKeima, the researchers were able to discriminate the HER-driven deprotonation effect from the solution pH effect.

The researchers found that the proton depletion pattern depended on the electrode configuration in composite structures with a catalyst. They also observed propagations of optical signals, which seemed to reflect long-range proton hopping confined to the metal-solution interface. This suggests that reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins can be used as a tool for spatiotemporal analysis of interfacial proton dynamics.

This research is expected to contribute to a better understanding of the HER process and ultimately to the safe and efficient production of molecular hydrogen.

Source: No specific source was provided.

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Bilim

NASA Inanasa Picha ya Mabaki ya Mlipuko wa Nyota

Oktoba 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Mustakabali wa Maisha ya Nje: Kubuni Makazi kwa ajili ya Starehe na Ustawi

Oktoba 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Fuwele za Quartz Zilizoangaziwa katika Anga ya Exoplanet

Oktoba 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ulikosa

Bilim

NASA Inanasa Picha ya Mabaki ya Mlipuko wa Nyota

Oktoba 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mustakabali wa Maisha ya Nje: Kubuni Makazi kwa ajili ya Starehe na Ustawi

Oktoba 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Fuwele za Quartz Zilizoangaziwa katika Anga ya Exoplanet

Oktoba 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Dhoruba ya Jua Yatishia Dunia Huku Mbinu za Kutoshana kwa Mishipa ya Coronaal

Oktoba 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni