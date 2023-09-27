Maisha ya Jiji

Wanasayansi Watengeneza Zana inayotegemea Bakteria ili Kuelewa Uhusiano kati ya Muundo na Utendaji wa Kiini cha Oganelle

Septemba 27, 2023
Wanasayansi Watengeneza Zana inayotegemea Bakteria ili Kuelewa Uhusiano kati ya Muundo na Utendaji wa Kiini cha Oganelle

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University have developed a bacteria-based tool to investigate the relationship between the structure and function of cell organelles. The tool targets and dismantles the outer membrane of organelles, allowing scientists to study how changes in shape affect organelle function. The findings of the study, which focused on mitochondria, Golgi bodies, and the nucleus, were published in Cell Reports.

Mitochondria are known as the energy powerhouses of cells, while Golgi bodies act as factories and packagers of proteins, and the nucleus serves as the control center of a cell. One interesting observation made by the researchers is that changes in shape can affect organelle function. For example, in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, mitochondria become enlarged and disorganized, and in those with accelerated aging disease, the nucleus is misshapen.

The tool developed by the researchers, called ActuAtor, uses Listeria bacteria to target and break open organelle membranes from within the cell. Previous methods for studying organelles involved probing the cell from the outside, but ActuAtor allows for precise targeting and manipulation from inside the cell. The researchers demonstrated ActuAtor’s effectiveness by successfully fragmenting mitochondria in human epithelial cells.

Furthermore, ActuAtor was repurposed to disperse protein aggregates that accumulate in cells under environmental stress, such as changes in temperature or lack of oxygen. The researchers believe that this application of the tool may have implications for treating neurodegenerative diseases like ALS, which are characterized by protein aggregation in brain cells.

This bacteria-based tool offers a novel approach to studying the relationship between organelle structure and function within cells. Further research using ActuAtor may shed light on how changes in organelle shape impact cellular processes and contribute to the development of various diseases.

Source: Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine [No URL provided]

