Darubini ya Anga ya Hubble Inanasa Picha ya Kustaajabisha ya Lenticular Galaxy NGC 612

ByRobert Andrew

Oktoba 6, 2023
The Hubble Space Telescope has provided us with a breathtaking image of the lenticular galaxy NGC 612. This galaxy is known for its orange and blue hues, which were captured by Hubble’s visible and infrared capabilities. Lenticular galaxies like NGC 612 have a central bulge and disk similar to spiral galaxies, but they lack the characteristic arms. They are typically older, with little ongoing star formation.

NGC 612 is located in the Sculptor constellation and is easily visible from Earth’s southern hemisphere. It is an active galaxy, meaning its center appears more than 100 times brighter than its stars combined. It is also classified as a Seyfert galaxy, the most common type of active galaxy. Seyfert galaxies emit large amounts of infrared radiation despite appearing normal in visible light. NGC 612 is specifically a Type II Seyfert, with matter near its center moving calmly around the nucleus. Interestingly, the stars in this galaxy are relatively young, with ages ranging from 40 to 100 million years.

What makes NGC 612 particularly unique is its association with radio emissions. It is an extremely rare example of a non-elliptical radio galaxy, with significant radio emissions and a connection to the radio source PKS 0131-36. Only five such radio-emitting lenticular galaxies have been discovered in the entire universe. One theory suggests that the unusual radio emissions of NGC 612 are a result of a past interaction with a companion spiral galaxy. Another theory focuses on the galaxy’s bright and dominant bulge, similar to those observed in elliptical radio galaxies. Further investigation and imaging of this galaxy will help astronomers uncover more about the causes of radio emissions in galaxies.

NGC 612 was originally discovered by British astronomer John Herschel in 1837. It is located approximately 400 million light-years away from Earth and has a mass around 1.1 trillion times that of our Sun.

Vyanzo:
- Darubini ya Anga ya Hubble ya NASA
- Utawala wa Kitaifa wa Anga na Anga (NASA)

By Robert Andrew

