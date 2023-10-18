Eneo Lisilojulikana: Exclusome Inapatikana katika Chembe za Mamalia

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in mammalian cells by identifying a compartment called the exclusome. This newly found compartment, located in the cell plasma, is made up of DNA rings called plasmids. These plasmids can come from various sources, including outside the cell and from the telomeres, which are the capped ends of chromosomes. It is important to note that the plasmids in the exclusome do not contain the blueprints for proteins.

The study, led by Ruth Kroschewski from the Institute of Biochemistry at ETH Zurich, reveals that the exclusome serves as a key function to protect the chromosomes in cells. The exclusome acts as a mechanism for cells to differentiate between their own DNA that is still needed and foreign DNA that is no longer required. The DNA rings that cannot be separated off could potentially embed themselves in the chromosomes or disrupt cell physiology by translating into proteins.

The researchers believe that the exclusome could play a role in cellular immunological memory. A special protein that binds to DNA in cell plasma has been studied for years and is known to bind to DNA rings as well. This protein may trigger a signal cascade in cells, resulting in the production and release of inflammatory messenger substances. This prolonged signaling could mislead the immune system into thinking there is an ongoing infection, potentially leading to autoimmune responses such as systemic lupus erythematosus.

The exclusome is believed to date back to early evolution when eukaryotes emerged. It is suggested that the exclusome developed as a means to organize and protect ring-shaped DNA from the fusion of different organisms. While the exclusome envelope resembles that of the cell nucleus, it is much simpler with gaps that are only seen in the early stages of nuclear envelope formation. The reasons behind why plasmids are wrapped up in an incomplete membrane envelope remain unclear.

Further research is required to understand the mysteries of the exclusome, including how plasmid DNA changes and the factors determining plasmid deposition into the exclusome. This newfound compartment opens up possibilities for exploring cellular mechanisms and their implications in diseases and immune responses.

– ETH Zurich