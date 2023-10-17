Uainishaji na Mbinu ya Karibu ya Asteroid 1998 HH49

Asteroids, often thought of as floating rocks in space, are more complex than their appearance suggests. These space rocks can be classified into three types based on their structural composition. The most common type is S-type, composed primarily of carbon-rich substances. Silicate minerals make up the less prevalent S-type asteroids, while the least common type, M-type, is composed of metal.

NASA recently launched a mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid called 16 Psyche, estimated to be worth a staggering $10 quintillion, surpassing the value of the entire planet’s economy. In a separate development, NASA has now provided details about another asteroid, Asteroid 1998 HH49, which is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 1998 HH49 has been monitored by NASA’s advanced ground and space-based telescopes. It is on a trajectory that will bring it very close to Earth, with its closest approach predicted to be just 1.1 million kilometers away. Its speed during this approach is an impressive 53,233 kilometers per hour, which exceeds the velocity of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs).

Although categorised as a Near-Earth Asteroid due to its proximity to our planet, Asteroid 1998 HH49 is not expected to collide with Earth. It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which consists of space rocks that cross Earth’s orbit and have larger semi-major axes than Earth itself. These asteroids were named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

NASA has designated Asteroid 1998 HH49 as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid due to its size. Only celestial objects larger than 492 feet that come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth are given this classification, and Asteroid 1998 HH49 meets both criteria. Its size ranges between 429 and 1050 feet wide.

This asteroid completes an orbit around the Sun every 705 days, with its closest distance being 115 million kilometers and its farthest distance reaching 348 million kilometers.

Vyanzo: NASA