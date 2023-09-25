Maisha ya Jiji

Sampuli Kubwa Zaidi ya Asteroid Imewahi Kukusanywa Inarudi Duniani

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septemba 25, 2023
NASA’s seven-year space voyage reached an exciting conclusion as a capsule carrying the largest asteroid sample landed in the deserts of Utah. Scientists have high hopes for this sample, as it is expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the conditions that made Earth habitable.

The journey covered a staggering distance of 6.21 billion kilometers, making it the United States’ first-ever sample return mission of this kind. NASA chief Bill Nelson expressed his enthusiasm for the mission, stating that the asteroid dust will grant scientists an extraordinary glimpse into the beginnings of our solar system.

The OSIRIS-REx probe collected the asteroid sample after landing on the surface of Bennu, four years after its launch in 2016. NASA estimates that the sample contains approximately 250 grams (9 ounces) of dust from the rocky surface of the asteroid. The sample was stored in a capsule that was released from the probe at an altitude of over 107,826 kilometers.

The most challenging part of the mission was the capsule’s descent through Earth’s atmosphere. During its fiery passage, the capsule reached temperatures as high as 2,760 degrees Celsius (5,000 degrees Fahrenheit). Nevertheless, NASA successfully engineered a soft landing at 8:52 am on the Utah Test and Training Range.

This milestone represents a significant achievement in space exploration, as the collection of this unprecedented asteroid sample has the potential to deepen our understanding of the origins of our solar system. The analysis of this sample will undoubtedly unlock new mysteries and contribute to our broader knowledge of the universe.

