Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

The Perseverance Rover Tracks Debut at Mission: SPACE in EPCOT

ByRobert Andrew

Oktoba 4, 2023
The Perseverance Rover Tracks Debut at Mission: SPACE in EPCOT

The entrance to Mission: SPACE in EPCOT now features a new installation showcasing the tracks of the Perseverance Rover. This collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and NASA brings the surface of Mars to life using images captured by the Perseverance Rover provided by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

To create an accurate representation of the Mars surface, Disney artisans used reference images from the rover and a prototype wheel loaned by NASA. The installation includes 3D-printed sample tubes, similar to those used on Mars, embedded in the display.

A small plaque accompanies the installation, providing information about the Perseverance Rover. It states that NASA landed this robotic explorer on Mars on 02-18-2021. The rover’s primary mission is to collect samples of Mars rocks, which will eventually be returned to Earth to help answer the question of whether there was ever life on Mars.

The addition of the Perseverance Rover tracks follows the disappearance of the previous tracks made by the Spirit and Opportunity rovers during a pavement refurbishment in August 2023. This new display offers park visitors a glimpse into NASA’s ongoing exploration of Mars.

If you visit EPCOT, make sure to check out the Mission: SPACE attraction and spot the new Perseverance Rover tracks. Are you an Orange mission or Green mission rider? Let us know in the comments.

Vyanzo:
– Disney Parks News – Twitter
– Disney Parks News – Facebook
– Disney Parks News – Instagram
– WDW News Today

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Hifadhi Mpya ya Maji Iliyogunduliwa Yaibua Wasiwasi wa Megaquake

Oktoba 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Njia Mpya Imetambuliwa Kama Sababu Inayowezekana ya Upotevu wa Kusikia Unaohusiana na Umri

Oktoba 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Chombo cha Uangalizi wa Nafasi ya Jua cha India Aditya-L1 Kinakaribia Kufika Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1

Oktoba 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ulikosa

Bilim

Hifadhi Mpya ya Maji Iliyogunduliwa Yaibua Wasiwasi wa Megaquake

Oktoba 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Njia Mpya Imetambuliwa Kama Sababu Inayowezekana ya Upotevu wa Kusikia Unaohusiana na Umri

Oktoba 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Chombo cha Uangalizi wa Nafasi ya Jua cha India Aditya-L1 Kinakaribia Kufika Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1

Oktoba 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Ujumbe wa Aditya-L1 wa India Unaendelea kuelekea Sun-Earth L1

Oktoba 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni