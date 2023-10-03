Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Ujumbe wa Urusi wa Luna-25 Unaisha Kwa Ajali Kwa Sababu ya Ubovu wa Kitengo cha Kudhibiti

ByMampho Brescia

Oktoba 3, 2023
Ujumbe wa Urusi wa Luna-25 Unaisha Kwa Ajali Kwa Sababu ya Ubovu wa Kitengo cha Kudhibiti

Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, has revealed that a malfunction in an on-board control unit led to the crash of the Luna-25 spacecraft on the moon. The control unit failed to deactivate the propulsion system, causing it to blast for longer than necessary, resulting in the spacecraft spinning out of control and crashing into the moon. This failure marks the end of Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years.

The malfunction occurred when issuing a corrective pulse to transfer the spacecraft from a circular lunar orbit to an elliptical pre-landing orbit. The propulsion system worked for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 seconds, leading to the crash. The most likely cause of the malfunction was a failure in the angular velocity measuring unit of the on-board control system, resulting in incorrect data commands and the propulsion system not being shut down when required.

This crash is a setback for Russia’s space power, highlighting its decline since the days of Cold War competition. During that time, Moscow was the first to launch a satellite, Sputnik 1, into orbit in 1957, and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space in 1961.

Despite this failure, the Kremlin remains optimistic about Russia’s future in space exploration. It has downplayed the incident and stated that ambitious plans in space will continue.

Vyanzo:
- [Chanzo 1]
- [Chanzo 2]

By Mampho Brescia

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Mbinu Mpya ya Uzalishaji wa Urea Isiyo na Nishati Imegunduliwa

Oktoba 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Mbinu ya Kale ya Usanifu Inahamasisha Mbinu Mpya ya Kuimarisha Utendaji wa Mfumo wa Kikaboni-Metali

Oktoba 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Umuhimu wa Kusimamia Mapendeleo ya Vidakuzi kwa Uzoefu Uliobinafsishwa wa Wavuti

Oktoba 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ulikosa

Bilim

Mbinu Mpya ya Uzalishaji wa Urea Isiyo na Nishati Imegunduliwa

Oktoba 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mbinu ya Kale ya Usanifu Inahamasisha Mbinu Mpya ya Kuimarisha Utendaji wa Mfumo wa Kikaboni-Metali

Oktoba 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Umuhimu wa Kusimamia Mapendeleo ya Vidakuzi kwa Uzoefu Uliobinafsishwa wa Wavuti

Oktoba 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Watafiti wa Korea Kusini Wapinga Mapendekezo ya Serikali ya Kupunguza Bajeti ya Utafiti

Oktoba 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni