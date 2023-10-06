Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Hakuna Matumaini ya Kuamka Moon Lander na Rover ya Chandrayaan-3, Anasema Mwanasayansi wa Anga

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktoba 6, 2023
Hakuna Matumaini ya Kuamka Moon Lander na Rover ya Chandrayaan-3, Anasema Mwanasayansi wa Anga

A prominent space scientist has stated that there is no longer any hope of reviving the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander and rover, indicating a possible end to India’s third lunar mission. AS Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, confirmed that if there was any possibility of revival, it should have happened by now. Efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been ongoing since 22 September, but no signals have been received so far. However, ISRO has stated that contact attempts will continue.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission made history on 23 August as India became the first country to touch down near the lunar south pole and the fourth in the world to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. The lander and rover were put into sleep mode before the sun set on the moon on 2 and 4 September respectively, with the hope that they would awaken at the next sunrise on 22 September. The mission objectives, including demonstrating a safe and soft landing, rover exploration, and in-situ scientific experiments, have been successfully achieved.

ISRO officials had expressed hope that if communication was re-established, it would provide additional experimental data for further investigation of the moon’s surface. The mission’s success also includes the collection of in-situ data from the previously unexplored south pole region, which will be valuable for future missions. Although plans for a sample-return mission have been discussed, no timeframe has been provided.

Vyanzo:

- PTI

- ISRO

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Pete za Miti Zinaonyesha Ushahidi wa Dhoruba kali ya Jua Inayoweza Kuharibu Ustaarabu Leo

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Bamba la Tectonic la Umri wa Miaka Milioni 120: Bamba la Ponto Lililogunduliwa Hivi Punde

Oktoba 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Moduli ya Nauka ya Urusi kwenye Mfumo wa Kupoeza wa ISS Inavuja

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ulikosa

Bilim

Pete za Miti Zinaonyesha Ushahidi wa Dhoruba kali ya Jua Inayoweza Kuharibu Ustaarabu Leo

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Bamba la Tectonic la Umri wa Miaka Milioni 120: Bamba la Ponto Lililogunduliwa Hivi Punde

Oktoba 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Moduli ya Nauka ya Urusi kwenye Mfumo wa Kupoeza wa ISS Inavuja

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

The Voyager Probes: Bado Inachunguza Cosmos

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni