Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Neanderthals Wanaoishi Pamoja na Homo sapiens huko Uropa Huenda Wameathiriwa na Uwezo wa Kubeba Herbivore

ByRobert Andrew

Septemba 27, 2023
Neanderthals Wanaoishi Pamoja na Homo sapiens huko Uropa Huenda Wameathiriwa na Uwezo wa Kubeba Herbivore

A recent study conducted by evolutionary scientists at Universidad de Cantabria in Spain, in collaboration with a researcher from Mott MacDonald Ltd. in the UK, suggests that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals coexisted for longer periods in Europe, especially in regions with a high abundance of herbivores.

Prior research has indicated that the arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe led to the extinction of Neanderthals, but the details of this process remain unclear. The new study challenges this notion, proposing that the disappearance of Neanderthals during the emergence of Homo sapiens may have been coincidental.

To investigate the history of coexistence between the two hominin species, the research team constructed a database of herbivore species in Europe approximately 60,000 years ago when both Homo sapiens and Neanderthals inhabited the continent. This period was also marked by significant climate change.

By comparing climatic changes with different European regions, the researchers developed a model to identify areas with more or less challenging climate conditions. They then created a chronological timeline of the disappearance of Neanderthals in each identified region and compared it with differences in food availability.

The study revealed significant overlap between the regions where Neanderthals and Homo sapiens coexisted. Interestingly, Neanderthals tended to persist longer in regions where they shared territory with Homo sapiens, contrary to the expectations of the competitive exclusion principle. This finding indicates that there may be other factors contributing to the decline and ultimate disappearance of Neanderthals.

The study provides new insights into the complex relationship between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens in Europe. Further research is needed to uncover the specific factors influencing the coexistence and decline of these hominin species.

Sources: Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adi4099), Phys.org

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Bilim

NASA Yaahirisha Uzinduzi wa Misheni ya Psyche Asteroid ili Kusasisha Usanidi wa Thruster

Septemba 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Ugunduzi wa Mabaki ya Kasa wa Bahari ya Kale Hutoa Maarifa katika Historia ya Mageuzi

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Kuelewa Vidakuzi na Sera za Faragha

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ulikosa

Bilim

NASA Yaahirisha Uzinduzi wa Misheni ya Psyche Asteroid ili Kusasisha Usanidi wa Thruster

Septemba 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Ugunduzi wa Mabaki ya Kasa wa Bahari ya Kale Hutoa Maarifa katika Historia ya Mageuzi

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Kuelewa Vidakuzi na Sera za Faragha

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mafuriko ya Mto wa Kale katika Uwanda wa Gangetic Hutoa Maarifa kuhusu Mafuriko Makuu ya Wakati Ujao

Septemba 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni