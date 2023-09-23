Maisha ya Jiji

Musa wa Mwezi Uliowahi Kuonekana Hufichua Undani Usio na Kifani wa Ncha ya Kusini ya Mwezi

ByGabriel Botha

Septemba 23, 2023
Musa wa Mwezi Uliowahi Kuonekana Hufichua Undani Usio na Kifani wa Ncha ya Kusini ya Mwezi

NASA has shared a captivating mosaic of the Moon, offering a never-before-seen view of the lunar South Pole. Created using images from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and ShadowCam, the mosaic provides unprecedented detail of the region, including the scenic Shackleton Crater. This crater is of great interest to scientists as it is believed to contain ice deposits or other frozen volatiles.

The image, titled “Moonlight Sonata,” showcases the power of the two cameras working together. The LROC captures detailed images of the lunar surface but has limitations when it comes to photographing shadowed areas that never receive direct sunlight. In contrast, ShadowCam is 200 times more light-sensitive than LROC and excels in capturing features in extremely low-light conditions.

By combining images from both instruments, analysts can create a comprehensive visual map of the Moon’s terrain and geological features, covering both the brightest and darkest areas. The mosaic particularly highlights the permanently shadowed areas within the Shackleton Crater, providing intricate details of its interior floor and walls, thanks to the imagery from ShadowCam. On the other hand, the sunlit areas in the mosaic, including the crater’s rim and flanks, are a result of imagery collected by LROC.

The Shackleton Crater holds additional significance as it is speculated to be one of the potential landing sites for NASA’s Artemis III mission in 2025. This mission aims to explore this uncharted region, which has never been visited by humans before.

The recent successful soft landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon’s South Pole further exemplifies the growing interest and exploration of this distinct lunar region.

Vyanzo:
- NASA
- CNET

By Gabriel Botha

