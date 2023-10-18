Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Dhamira ya NASA kwa Psyche: Kuchunguza Msingi wa Sayari Iliyoharibiwa

ByRobert Andrew

Oktoba 18, 2023
Dhamira ya NASA kwa Psyche: Kuchunguza Msingi wa Sayari Iliyoharibiwa

NASA has embarked on a new mission to explore Psyche, the 16th asteroid ever discovered. Psyche, named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is the largest “M-type” asteroid in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It is believed to be the remnants of a planet that was destroyed in the early years of the solar system.

M-type asteroids like Psyche are composed mostly of iron and nickel, similar to Earth’s core. Scientists believe that studying these metallic worlds will provide valuable insights into the inaccessible interior of our own planet.

Currently, our understanding of Earth’s core is limited. We rely on indirect methods such as studying metallic meteorites and using seismology to analyze earthquake vibrations. However, these methods have their limitations. The Psyche mission aims to provide a new perspective by exploring the core of a celestial object that shares similarities with Earth’s core.

The mission will investigate whether Psyche was once a hot and molten core that slowly cooled and solidified, like Earth’s core. It will also study the asteroid’s chemical composition, age, and surface characteristics. By analyzing these factors, scientists hope to gain insights into the evolution of Earth and gather valuable data for future mineral exploration.

The spacecraft is equipped with a range of instruments including broad-spectrum cameras, spectrometers, magnetometers, and gravimeters. These instruments will enable scientists to gather data on Psyche’s shape, mass, gravity distribution, and chemical makeup.

The mission to Psyche is expected to be a six-year journey covering a distance of 3.6 billion kilometers. Scientists are eagerly awaiting the findings from this mission, which will provide new insights into the mysteries of our own planet’s core.

Chanzo: Mazungumzo

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Barafu ya Bahari ya Antaktika Imepungua Sana, Matokeo Yanayotishia Ulimwenguni

Oktoba 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Utafiti wa Sayansi ya Maisha ya Anga: Kuchunguza Kisichojulikana Ndani ya Kituo cha Kimataifa cha Anga

Oktoba 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Mashimo Meusi Madogo yanaweza Kuwa Imara Zaidi ya Ilivyoaminika Hapo awali

Oktoba 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ulikosa

Bilim

Barafu ya Bahari ya Antaktika Imepungua Sana, Matokeo Yanayotishia Ulimwenguni

Oktoba 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Utafiti wa Sayansi ya Maisha ya Anga: Kuchunguza Kisichojulikana Ndani ya Kituo cha Kimataifa cha Anga

Oktoba 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mashimo Meusi Madogo yanaweza Kuwa Imara Zaidi ya Ilivyoaminika Hapo awali

Oktoba 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Kongamano la 16 la Kila Mwaka la Ugunduzi wa Anga la von Braun la NASA la Kuzingatia Kuendeleza Sayansi ya Anga na Uvumbuzi.

Oktoba 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni