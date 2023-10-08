Maisha ya Jiji

Bilim

ByGabriel Botha

Oktoba 8, 2023
Asali Astrobee Inarudi kwenye Kituo cha Kimataifa cha Anga cha Juu ikiwa na Uwezo Ulioboreshwa wa Urambazaji

NASA’s Astrobee robot, Honey, has successfully returned to the International Space Station (ISS) after undergoing maintenance at NASA’s Ames Research Center. The yellow robot, one of three free-flying robots, showcased its improved independent navigation capabilities within the ISS, promoting STEM outreach and research opportunities.

Honey Astrobee spent nearly a year at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley before returning to the ISS. Upon arrival, NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg examined the unpacked robot and ensured it was ready to resume its duties. After initial checks, Honey demonstrated its ability to disengage from its docking station, navigate through the space station’s Japanese Experiment Module (JEM), and successfully re-dock without the need for crew supervision.

The Astrobee Facility, which includes the three cubed-shaped robots, software, and a docking station, serves as a research platform and STEM outreach tool on the ISS. These robots, propelled by electric fans in the microgravity of space, assist astronauts in routine spacecraft tasks, enabling them to focus on specialized human tasks. The Astrobee project provides payload opportunities and guidance to users from academia, private industry, NASA, and other government agencies for approved research and STEM objectives.

Astrobee is an innovative robotic system developed by NASA to enhance efficiency on the ISS. Comprising three cube-shaped robots, Astrobee assists astronauts with routine tasks and moves seamlessly in the microgravity environment using electric fans for propulsion. In addition to its practical applications, Astrobee promotes scientific exploration and educational initiatives through research and STEM outreach efforts.

Funding for Astrobee was provided by NASA’s Game Changing Development Program and ongoing support is provided by NASA’s International Space Station Utilization Office.

By Gabriel Botha

