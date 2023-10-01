Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

NASA Inashiriki Video ya Kushangaza ya Mabaki ya Supernova kwenye Instagram

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktoba 1, 2023
NASA Inashiriki Video ya Kushangaza ya Mabaki ya Supernova kwenye Instagram

NASA continues to captivate and educate its audience through the stunning images and videos it shares on social media. In a recent Instagram post, NASA showcased a time-lapse video of the Cygnus Loop, the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion.

The video, posted on NASA’s dedicated Hubble Space Telescope page, illustrates the expansion of the shock front of the remnant as it travels into interstellar space at incredible speeds. The caption accompanying the video provides further details about the images captured in 2001 and 2020, showing an orange ribbon of light expanding against the backdrop of black space dotted with stars.

The video quickly went viral, garnering close to 1.4 million views and numerous comments from Instagram users. Some expressed awe at the beauty of the explosion, while others wondered if the colors in the video were enhanced or if they represented the visible spectrum.

NASA’s social media presence plays a crucial role in not only captivating its audience but also educating them about the wonders of the universe. By sharing such mesmerizing content, NASA continues to inspire and ignite curiosity about space exploration.

Vyanzo:
NASA’s Instagram
Times ya Hindustan

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Mkazo wa Ukame Husababisha Mabadiliko katika Utendakazi wa Udongo wa Msitu wa Mvua

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Uvumbuzi wa Biosensor yenye Msingi wa Protini Iliyoundwa Ili Kugundua Mabomu ya Ardhini na Maagizo Yasiyolipuka yenye Msingi wa TNT

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Ndege ya NASA ya Perseverance Rover Yamkamata Ibilisi wa Kivumbi wa Martian huko Jezero Crater

Oktoba 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ulikosa

Bilim

Mkazo wa Ukame Husababisha Mabadiliko katika Utendakazi wa Udongo wa Msitu wa Mvua

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Uvumbuzi wa Biosensor yenye Msingi wa Protini Iliyoundwa Ili Kugundua Mabomu ya Ardhini na Maagizo Yasiyolipuka yenye Msingi wa TNT

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Ndege ya NASA ya Perseverance Rover Yamkamata Ibilisi wa Kivumbi wa Martian huko Jezero Crater

Oktoba 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Asteroid 2008 QY: Maelezo na Athari Zinazowezekana

Oktoba 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni