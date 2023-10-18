Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

NASA Inanasa Picha ya Mabaki ya Mlipuko wa Nyota

ByGabriel Botha

Oktoba 18, 2023
NASA Inanasa Picha ya Mabaki ya Mlipuko wa Nyota

NASA recently shared an intriguing image of the wispy remnants of a massive stellar explosion that occurred thousands of years ago. Captured in ultraviolet by the Galaxy Evolution Explorer (GALEX), these remnants are located 1,500 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus.

The original explosion was so powerful that it would have been clearly visible from Earth with the naked eye. The gas and dust visible in the image have been heated by the shockwave from the supernova, which continues to expand outward.

GALEX, which was launched by NASA in 2003, has played a crucial role in the study of the early universe’s evolution, star formation, and observations of black holes. The telescope’s ability to observe in ultraviolet wavelengths has provided scientists with valuable insights into these phenomena.

The image shared by NASA showcases the beautiful and intricate details of the remnants left behind by the explosion. By studying these remnants, scientists can gain a better understanding of the processes that occur during stellar explosions and the subsequent dispersal of elements into the surrounding space.

This discovery serves as a testament to the importance of space exploration and the continuous quest for knowledge about the cosmos. NASA’s ongoing efforts to unravel the mysteries of the universe through groundbreaking missions and cutting-edge technology continue to inspire and captivate people around the world.

Vyanzo:
- NASA

By Gabriel Botha

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Mtafiti wa IIAS Kellie Gerardi Kujiunga na Galactic 05 Research Spaceflight

Oktoba 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Watafiti Hutengeneza Nanoparticles za Sumaku ili Kusafisha Uchafuzi wa Hydrocarbon katika Maji

Oktoba 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Ngoma Changamano Kati ya Mifumo ya Neva na Kinga: Maarifa kutoka kwa Neuro-Immune Axis

Oktoba 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ulikosa

Bilim

Mtafiti wa IIAS Kellie Gerardi Kujiunga na Galactic 05 Research Spaceflight

Oktoba 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Watafiti Hutengeneza Nanoparticles za Sumaku ili Kusafisha Uchafuzi wa Hydrocarbon katika Maji

Oktoba 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Ngoma Changamano Kati ya Mifumo ya Neva na Kinga: Maarifa kutoka kwa Neuro-Immune Axis

Oktoba 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Wapenzi wa Unajimu Wanatarajia Kupatwa kwa Mwezi kwa Sehemu kwa Mwezi Oktoba 2023

Oktoba 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni