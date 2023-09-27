Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Mwanaanga wa NASA Frank Rubio Arejea Duniani Baada ya Misheni ya Mwaka Mrefu katika Kituo cha Kimataifa cha Anga za Juu

ByGabriel Botha

Septemba 27, 2023
Mwanaanga wa NASA Frank Rubio Arejea Duniani Baada ya Misheni ya Mwaka Mrefu katika Kituo cha Kimataifa cha Anga za Juu

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with his Russian crewmates Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully landed in Kazakhstan after completing a record-breaking 371-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks the longest single spaceflight ever undertaken by an American astronaut.

Rubio, a US Army lieutenant colonel, was initially scheduled to spend six months in orbit. However, three months into his mission, the Soyuz spacecraft he was aboard started leaking coolant due to a micrometeoroid impact. To ensure the crew’s safety, a replacement Soyuz was sent to the ISS, extending Rubio’s stay in space for over a year.

On the final leg of their journey back to Earth, Rubio and his crewmates boarded the Soyuz MS-23 return vehicle, undocked from the space station, and descended into the Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule landed safely on the plains of Kazakhstan, where a Russian recovery team met them and assisted them out of the spacecraft.

Rubio expressed his joy at being back on Earth and eagerly anticipated reuniting with his family. He acknowledged the challenges of re-adapting to Earth’s gravity after spending such a long time in microgravity. Astronauts often experience changes in bone and muscle mass, degraded eyesight, and weakened immune systems during spaceflights. Rubio expects it to take anywhere from two to six months for his body to fully readjust.

As NASA continues to monitor Rubio’s recovery, scientists will gather valuable data on how prolonged space missions affect the human body. Rubio’s successful return further solidifies the collaborative efforts between NASA and Roscosmos, allowing continued transportation of astronauts to and from the ISS.

Vyanzo:
– NASA/Bill Ingalls

By Gabriel Botha

Kurasa Post

Bilim

NASA Yaahirisha Uzinduzi wa Misheni ya Psyche Asteroid ili Kusasisha Usanidi wa Thruster

Septemba 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Ugunduzi wa Mabaki ya Kasa wa Bahari ya Kale Hutoa Maarifa katika Historia ya Mageuzi

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Kuelewa Vidakuzi na Sera za Faragha

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ulikosa

Bilim

NASA Yaahirisha Uzinduzi wa Misheni ya Psyche Asteroid ili Kusasisha Usanidi wa Thruster

Septemba 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Ugunduzi wa Mabaki ya Kasa wa Bahari ya Kale Hutoa Maarifa katika Historia ya Mageuzi

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Kuelewa Vidakuzi na Sera za Faragha

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mafuriko ya Mto wa Kale katika Uwanda wa Gangetic Hutoa Maarifa kuhusu Mafuriko Makuu ya Wakati Ujao

Septemba 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni