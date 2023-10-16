Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Kudhibiti Msongamano wa Kiasi Ili Kuiga Athari za Kusafiri kwa Wakati

ByGabriel Botha

Oktoba 16, 2023
Kudhibiti Msongamano wa Kiasi Ili Kuiga Athari za Kusafiri kwa Wakati

Scientists have developed a method for manipulating quantum entanglement to simulate the effects of time travel. Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where two particles become inexplicably linked, with their properties and measurements being connected regardless of the distance between them. This has been described as “spooky action at a distance” by Albert Einstein.

The researchers have combined this method for manipulating quantum entanglement with quantum metrology, a technique used for highly sensitive measurements based on quantum theory. The goal is to understand quantum phenomena better, rather than actually building a time machine.

By using the new method, the scientists have been able to create closed timelike curves (CTCs), which are hypothetical trajectories for entire universes where time periodically reverts to an earlier state. While CTCs have not been observed yet, the researchers believe their work could provide insights into solving previously impossible problems using quantum effects.

Lead author of the study, David Arvidsson-Shukur, explained the practical application of their findings: “Our simulation uses quantum entanglement manipulation to show how you could retroactively change your previous actions to ensure the final outcome is the one you want.” This concept could be compared to sending a gift to someone without knowing their wish list beforehand, but being able to change the gift retroactively using information received later.

It is important to note that the simulation has a 75 per cent chance of failure, but using a filter can help eliminate unwanted outcomes. The researchers emphasize that their work is focused on enhancing our understanding of quantum phenomena rather than creating actual time travel capabilities.

Vyanzo:
- Barua za Mapitio ya Kimwili

By Gabriel Botha

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Atlasi ya Siena Galaxy Hutoa Taarifa za Kina kuhusu Zaidi ya Galaksi 380,000

Oktoba 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

China Yafichua Mpango Kabambe wa Muda Mrefu wa Kuchunguza Mfumo wa Jua

Oktoba 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Umuhimu wa Faragha na Idhini katika Utangazaji wa Mtandaoni

Oktoba 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ulikosa

Bilim

Atlasi ya Siena Galaxy Hutoa Taarifa za Kina kuhusu Zaidi ya Galaksi 380,000

Oktoba 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

China Yafichua Mpango Kabambe wa Muda Mrefu wa Kuchunguza Mfumo wa Jua

Oktoba 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Umuhimu wa Faragha na Idhini katika Utangazaji wa Mtandaoni

Oktoba 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Darubini ya Subaru's Suprime-Cam Husaidia Watafiti Kuchunguza Chembe za Miale ya Cosmic

Oktoba 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni