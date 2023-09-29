Mustakabali wa Dhamira ya Chandrayaan-3 kwa Mashaka kwani Juhudi za Mawasiliano Zinashindwa

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has faced a major setback as hopes of reviving the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover are fading fast. Although the mission successfully achieved its initial objectives, including landing on the Moon, the goal of conducting further experiments on the lunar soil through these spacecrafts seems unlikely.

In early September, the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover were put into sleep mode just before the lunar night, causing them to become dormant. Despite efforts to re-establish communication, no signals have been received, and the recent lunar night has made the chances of revival even slimmer.

The lunar night, which lasts for approximately 14 Earth days, brings extreme cold and total darkness to the Moon’s surface, making it too harsh for the spacecrafts to function. With temperatures dropping to around -200 degrees Celsius, protecting the electrical components became crucial, hence the sleep mode.

Due to their reliance on sunlight, the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover face significant challenges during the lunar night. As each day passes, hope diminishes for their survival. Previously, ISRO expressed optimism about the spacecrafts’ ability to withstand the conditions, but as the next lunar night approaches, those hopes are dwindling.

Despite the uncertain future, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has contributed valuable lunar surface data. Payloads such as APXS and LIBS have collected a significant amount of data and confirmed the presence of sulfur, which has enhanced our understanding of the Moon.

Efforts to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will continue, as ISRO has not given up hope of reviving the mission. However, the challenges posed by the lunar night and the lack of communication signals make the future of Chandrayaan-3 uncertain.

– Chandrayaan-3: India’s lunar exploration mission

- ISRO: Shirika la Utafiti wa Anga la India

– Vikram Lander: The lander component of the Chandrayaan-3 mission

– Pragyan Rover: The rover component of the Chandrayaan-3 mission

– Lunar night: The period of darkness and extreme cold on the Moon’s surface

– Payloads: Instruments and equipment carried by the spacecraft

– APXS (Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer): A scientific instrument used to analyze the elemental composition of rocks and soil

– LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy): A technique that uses a laser to analyze the elemental composition of materials