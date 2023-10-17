Maisha ya Jiji

Bilim

Vumbi La Mwezi Huweza Kutumika Kutengeneza Barabara na Vitanda vya Kutua Mwezini

ByMampho Brescia

Oktoba 17, 2023
Scientists have conducted experiments on Earth to explore the potential use of lunar dust for constructing roads and landing pads on the moon. Lunar dust is primarily made up of fine powdered volcanic rock, and despite the moon’s white appearance, its soil is actually dark gray. The lack of erosion processes on the moon results in sharp-edged particles in the lunar dust, posing a hazard to space exploration.

Additionally, lunar dust carries an electrical charge, making it adhesive and sticky. This stickiness can cause damage to lunar landers, spacesuits, and even potential health issues if inhaled. To mitigate the damage caused by moon dust, the idea of constructing roads on the lunar surface using available resources has been proposed.

In a recent study, scientists experimented with a lunar soil substitute called EAC-1A to investigate if concentrated sunlight could melt lunar dust into solid rock slabs. They simulated concentrated sunlight using laser beams with varying strengths and sizes, successfully producing triangular, hollow-centered tiles. These tiles could be interlocked to create solid surfaces for constructing roads and landing pads on the moon.

Previous research had suggested the use of intense sunlight or laser beams for fusing lunar soil, but this study demonstrated the production of larger blocks and the use of powerful laser beams. To generate a beam as powerful on the moon, a lens measuring approximately 5.7 feet in diameter would be required.

Future experiments will assess the resilience of these tiles to rocket thrust to determine their suitability for landing pads. Researchers may also conduct tests under simulated lunar conditions, including those without an atmosphere and with reduced gravity, to validate the feasibility of this technology before implementing it on the moon.

In conclusion, utilizing lunar dust for constructing roads and landing pads on the moon has the potential to reduce costs and make space exploration more sustainable. The successful creation of solid rock slabs using concentrated sunlight in this study provides a promising solution for lunar construction.

Vyanzo:
- space.com

By Mampho Brescia

