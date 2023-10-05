Kim Kardashian na watu wengine mashuhuri hutumia mtindo wa sauti wa paka, unaonyesha utafiti

A new study published in the journal Current Biology has uncovered that Kim Kardashian and other celebrities often employ a specific speaking voice similar to a cat’s purr. This speaking technique is known as vocal fry.

Researchers have identified three voice registers that humans typically use to communicate. These registers are produced by air passing across the vocal folds in the larynx. The three most commonly used registers are the vocal fry, chest, and falsetto.

The chest register is what we typically use when speaking normally, and falsetto represents a higher frequency. On the other hand, vocal fry produces a lower frequency range than the chest register. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Paris Hilton are known for using vocal fry in their speech. Interestingly, cats also employ vocal fry when they purr, further establishing the connection between the two.

The study found that cats have a unique pad in their vocal folds, which likely explains their ability to produce low-frequency sounds. Christian T Herbst, the lead author of the study, explained that this pad allows small animals like cats to produce incredibly low frequencies, below what can be generated by human voices.

However, it’s important to note that another study published in the Journal of Voice highlighted the negative perception of women who speak with vocal fry. Women with vocal fry were viewed as less intelligent and attractive. This perception is potentially linked to the fact that vocal fry lowers the pitch of a woman’s voice, which can make her sound more masculine. The study authors suggested that people may tolerate low frequencies associated with vocal fry in male speakers because it is a more common context in which we encounter them.

In conclusion, this study sheds light on the vocal techniques used by celebrities and their similarities to the sounds produced by cats. While vocal fry may be popular among some individuals, it is important to be aware of the potential impact it can have on perception and social judgments.

Ufafanuzi:

– Vocal fry: A speaking technique characterized by a low-frequency register produced by the larynx.

– Voice registers: Different ranges of frequencies in which humans produce vocal sounds.

– Larynx: Also known as the voice box, it contains the vocal folds which produce sound.

– Chest register: The vocal register typically used for normal speech.

– Falsetto: A vocal register characterized by a higher frequency than the chest register.

