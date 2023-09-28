Maisha ya Jiji

Mwenyekiti wa ISRO: Kuchunguza Misheni ya Zuhura Kujibu Maswali Kuhusu Wakati Ujao wa Dunia

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath recently spoke about the upcoming missions of ISRO, emphasizing the importance of exploring Venus. Somanath revealed that there are several missions in the pipeline, with Venus already being configured.

During an address to the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi, Somanath highlighted some key reasons for exploring Venus. He explained that Venus has a thick atmosphere, with an atmospheric pressure 100 times that of Earth and filled with acids. The surface of Venus remains a mystery, as it is unknown whether it is hard or not.

Somanath emphasized that understanding Venus is crucial because it could provide insights into the future of Earth. He speculated that Earth could eventually become like Venus, and by studying Venus, scientists may gain a better understanding of how Earth might change over time.

Venus is the second planet from the Sun and is often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density. Previous missions to Venus include ESA’s Venus Express (2006-2016) and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter (since 2016). In February 2021, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe captured visible light images of Venus’ surface during a flyby.

Looking beyond the Venus mission, ISRO has achieved significant milestones in space technology and exploration. The successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar South Pole was followed by the launch of the Aditya-L1 Mission, which aims to study the Sun in unprecedented detail.

ISRO’s endeavors have solidified India’s position as a global leader in space technology. The organization has achieved milestones like the Chandrayaan missions, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) in 2013, and the establishment of AstroSat in 2015, which marked India’s first dedicated astronomical pursuit.

Exploring Venus holds great promise for answering questions about the future of Earth. By studying its atmosphere and surface, scientists hope to gain insights into the potential changes our planet could undergo in the distant future.

